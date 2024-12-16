Four official visits locked for 4-star Florida OT Keenyi Pepe
A star on the field since his freshman season when he earned All-American honors, Keenyi Pepe’s career on the gridiron continues to shine bright. With over 30 scholarship opportunities in front of him, the four-star IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) offensive tackle is narrowing down his list of recruiting options.
Nearly five months ago, Pepe (6-7, 310) listed 16 teams among his favorites. The programs included Florida State, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Auburn, Missouri, Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, UCLA, Miami, and Tennessee.
In mid-November, the Washington Huskies got the prized 2026 recruit on campus.
“Washington has been one of the best game day experiences I had during the season,” Pepe stated. “The atmosphere was great, and I learned a lot from the staff.”
Originally from the west coast, Pepe returned back to the Golden State to see the Bruins for their crosstown showdown against the Trojans.
“The UCLA visit was also amazing,” Pepe shared. “I had a chance to see a big rivalry game and meet the staff.”
Asked about future visits, including the paid for trips, Pepe replied, “I’m still planning my OVs, but Washington, Miami, Georgia, and Oregon are on my list as of now.”
Miami and Florida State also hosted Pepe for game-day visits during the 2024 season.