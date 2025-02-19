California CIF high school boys basketball quarterfinal scores, stats, semifinal matchups
The CIF Southern Section high school boys basketball playoffs resumed Tuesday night with quarterfinals action.
The significance of a quarterfinal victory isn't just moving on, but earning an automatic CIF State playoff berth. The final four teams in each division — those that reach the semifinals — will advance to the state playoffs even if they lose in the semis.
In the Open Division, the clash between Harvard-Westlake and Roosevelt in the final seems to be inching closer. Both are atop their respective pools and unbeaten. CLICK HERE for an updated report on the Open Division after three pool play games.
Along with notable scores, stats and storylines, the semifinal matchups are set, too.
DIVISION 1 SCORES, NOTABLE STATS
Crean Lutheran 73, Campbell Hall 66: The Saints had four players score in double figures in the victory. Crean Lutheran will play at Los Alamitos in the semis. Freshman Jordan Ceballos led Crean with 16.
Los Alamitos 56, Rolling Hills Prep 54: Liam Grey led Los Al with 19 points.
Santa Barbara 75, Mater Dei 70 (OT): The Dons knock off the Monarchs thanks to 28 points from Luke Zuffelato. Diesel Lowe hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation to force the extra frame.
Mira Costa 59, Windward 48: Eneasi Poulenc led the Mustangs with 16 points.
OTHER NOTABLE SCORES
D2AA - Corona Centennial 72, Camarillo 51: Coach Josh Giles has his young Huskies into the semifinals. Isaiah Rogers had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Centennial will host Pacifica Christian Friday.
D2AA - Pacifica Christian/OC 54, San Juan Hills 38: EJ Spillman had 16 points and eight rebounds.
D2A - Oak Park 55, Los Altos 45: The story continues for Oak Park. The Eagles started the season 0-12 before figuring it out in league play and the postseason. Jadon Holmes led the way with 24 points and seven rebounds in the win. Oak Park will play at Canyon of Canyon Country in the semis.
Below are the bracket links for boys and girls basketball playoffs in chronological order. Each bracket will show the quarterfinal scores and semifinal matchups.
BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- OPEN
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- OPEN
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: