CIF Open Division: Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame set for unofficial semifinal
It's simple. The winner of Friday's game between Notre Dame and Harvard-Westlake will advance to the CIF Southern Section Open Division final on March 1.
After three rounds of pool-play, Notre Dame is 3-0 and Harvard-Westlake is 2-0 in Pool A. The Knights will travel to take on the Wolverines in Studio City (7 p.m.) in what will be the third act of this heated matchup between Mission League foes.
Harvard-Westlake won the first two meetings 73-63 and 67-64, respectively. The latter score coming in the Mission League tournament final on Feb. 5.
Friday night's game will be Notre Dame's final pool-play game. The Knights have their bye on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Harvard-Westlake will take on Santa Margarita in its final pool-play game.
If Notre Dame wins Friday, it completes pool play 4-0 and advances to the final. If Harvard-Westlake wins, it will be 3-0 heading into its final game with Santa Margarita, which is currently 0-2. Even Harvard-Westlake loses that final game and drops to 3-1, it will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Notre Dame (which would also be 3-1 in this scenario).
TUESDAY NIGHT OPEN SCORES
POOL A
Harvard-Westlake 61, JSerra 48: Joe Sterling led the Wolverines with 21 points.
Notre Dame 67, Santa Margarita 59: Tyran Stokes had 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Lino Mark added 19 points and eight rebounds.
POOL B
St. John Bosco 60, Sierra Canyon 55: Brandon McCoy had 17 points and Christian Collins had 15 in the victory. Sierra Canyon's Maxi Adams tallied 16 points and seven rebounds.
Roosevelt 89, Redondo Union 67: Brayden Burries drops 44 points in the victory to keep the Mustangs unbeaten in pool play.
BYES: Heritage Christian and La Mirada
OPEN DIVISION STANDINGS
POOL A
POOL B
Notre Dame 3-0
Sierra Canyon 2-1
Harvard-Westlake 2-0
Roosevelt 2-0
JSerra 1-2
Redondo Union 1-2
Santa Margarita 0-2
St. John Bosco 1-1
La Mirada 0-2
Heritage Christian 0-2
Below are the bracket links for boys and girls basketball playoffs in chronological order. Each bracket will show the second-round matchups.
BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- OPEN
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- OPEN
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
