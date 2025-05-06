High School

California (CIF) North Coast Section boys volleyball high school playoff brackets (5/6/2025)

Top seeds in each division are Northgate (D1), College Park (D2), Encinal (D3) and North Hills Christian (D4)

Mitch Stephens

Terra Linda senior Camden Frenjieh hits into a double block put up by Tamalpais in a MCAL match. Terra Linda is the fourth seed in the NCS D4 playoffs and Tamalpais is No. 9 seed in D3. / Photo by Greg Jungferman

The North Coast Section boys volleyball high school playoff brackets have been released.

Play in four divisions begins Tuesday, May 6 and conclude May 15.

CIF Regional action is scheduled May 20-24 with the state finals May 31 at Fresno City College. This is first season of state boys volleyball championships.

Defending champions are Foothill (D1), Northgate (D2), Bishop O'Dowd (D3) and International (D4).

2025 NCS boys volleyball brackets

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

