California (CIF) North Coast Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/25/25)

All seven divisions down to the semifinals; Acalanes, San Ramon Valley, Carondelet and Cardinal Newman battle it out for the Open Division crown

Justin-Siena junior PG Lauren Keller leads her top-seeded Division 2 team into the NCS semifinals
Justin-Siena junior PG Lauren Keller leads her top-seeded Division 2 team into the NCS semifinals / Photo: Greg Lannert

The CIF's North Coast Section playoffs have hit the semifinals in all seven divisions of its  2025 girls basketball brackets.

All six teams in the Open Division advance to the CIF Northern Regional championships next week and three teams from all other divisions advance.

Check out all of the quarterfinal scores below in all seven divisions.

The rest of the divisions feature will send the top three placers to the regional. This season, a third-place game between semifinal losers will decide the third spot. Those should be exciiting games, perhaps more drama there than championship games.

Top seeds in each divisions are Acalanes (Open Division), Clayton Valley Charter (Division 1), Justin-Siena (D2), St. Bernard's (D3), Encinal (D4), Cloverdale (D5) and Ferndale (D6).

Defending champions are Cardinal Newman (Open Division), Salesian (D1), Redwood (D2), Marin Catholic (D3), St. Patrick-St. Vincent (D4), San Domenico (D5) and San Francisco Waldorf (D6).

Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. Quarterfinal scores are also included.

2025 NCS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division
No. 4 Cardinal Newman 51, No. 5 Piedmont 45

No. 3 Carondelet 83, No. 6 Salesian 55

Division 1
No. 1 Clayton Valley Charter 66, No. 9 Northgate 39

No. 5 California 41, No. 4 Eureka 30

No. 2 Bishop O'Dowd 75, No. 10 Alameda 44

No. 6 Redwood 63, No. 14 Montgomery 42

Division 2
No. 1 Justin-Siena 58, No. 9 Pinole Valley 36

No. 4 Moreau Catholic 34, No. 5 McKinleyville 27

No. 2 University 48, No. 7 Campolindo 47

No. 3 Marin Catholic 47, No. 6 Maria Carrillo 41

Division 3
No. 1 St. Bernard's 58, No. 8 San Domenico 40

No. 5 Dougherty Valley 44, No. 4 Branson 35

No. 2 Saint Mary's 48, No. 10 Monte Vista 45

No. 6 Fortuna 60, No. 3 Middletown 47

Division 4
No. 1 Encinal 54, No. 9 Archie Williams 39

No. 5 Sonoma Valley 46, No. 4 Rancho Cotate 40

No. 2 Head-Royce 41, No. 7 Las Lomas 35

No. 3 Sonoma Academy 62, No. 6 Hoopa Valley 60

Division 5
No. 1 Cloverdale 67, No. 8 Berean Chritian 39

No. 5 Fort Bragg 43, No. 4 Urban 42

No. 2 St. Patrick-St. Vincent 2, International 0 (forfeit)

No. 6 Kennedy 54, No. 3 Willits 37

Division 6
No. 1 Ferndale 2, Victory Christian Academy 0 (forfeit)

No. 5 St. Vincent de Paul 58, No. 4 Grace Christian Academy 27

No. 2 Cornerstone Christian 56, No. 7 San Francisco Waldorf 30

No. 3 Round Valley 59, No. 6 Point Arena 58

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

