California (CIF) North Coast Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/25/25)
The CIF's North Coast Section playoffs have hit the semifinals in all seven divisions of its 2025 girls basketball brackets.
All six teams in the Open Division advance to the CIF Northern Regional championships next week and three teams from all other divisions advance.
Check out all of the quarterfinal scores below in all seven divisions.
The rest of the divisions feature will send the top three placers to the regional. This season, a third-place game between semifinal losers will decide the third spot. Those should be exciiting games, perhaps more drama there than championship games.
Top seeds in each divisions are Acalanes (Open Division), Clayton Valley Charter (Division 1), Justin-Siena (D2), St. Bernard's (D3), Encinal (D4), Cloverdale (D5) and Ferndale (D6).
Defending champions are Cardinal Newman (Open Division), Salesian (D1), Redwood (D2), Marin Catholic (D3), St. Patrick-St. Vincent (D4), San Domenico (D5) and San Francisco Waldorf (D6).
Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. Quarterfinal scores are also included.
2025 NCS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Open Division
No. 4 Cardinal Newman 51, No. 5 Piedmont 45
No. 3 Carondelet 83, No. 6 Salesian 55
Division 1
No. 1 Clayton Valley Charter 66, No. 9 Northgate 39
No. 5 California 41, No. 4 Eureka 30
No. 2 Bishop O'Dowd 75, No. 10 Alameda 44
No. 6 Redwood 63, No. 14 Montgomery 42
Division 2
No. 1 Justin-Siena 58, No. 9 Pinole Valley 36
No. 4 Moreau Catholic 34, No. 5 McKinleyville 27
No. 2 University 48, No. 7 Campolindo 47
No. 3 Marin Catholic 47, No. 6 Maria Carrillo 41
Division 3
No. 1 St. Bernard's 58, No. 8 San Domenico 40
No. 5 Dougherty Valley 44, No. 4 Branson 35
No. 2 Saint Mary's 48, No. 10 Monte Vista 45
No. 6 Fortuna 60, No. 3 Middletown 47
Division 4
No. 1 Encinal 54, No. 9 Archie Williams 39
No. 5 Sonoma Valley 46, No. 4 Rancho Cotate 40
No. 2 Head-Royce 41, No. 7 Las Lomas 35
No. 3 Sonoma Academy 62, No. 6 Hoopa Valley 60
Division 5
No. 1 Cloverdale 67, No. 8 Berean Chritian 39
No. 5 Fort Bragg 43, No. 4 Urban 42
No. 2 St. Patrick-St. Vincent 2, International 0 (forfeit)
No. 6 Kennedy 54, No. 3 Willits 37
Division 6
No. 1 Ferndale 2, Victory Christian Academy 0 (forfeit)
No. 5 St. Vincent de Paul 58, No. 4 Grace Christian Academy 27
No. 2 Cornerstone Christian 56, No. 7 San Francisco Waldorf 30
No. 3 Round Valley 59, No. 6 Point Arena 58