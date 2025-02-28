California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school girls basketball championship finals roundup, brackets (2/27/25)
The CIF's Sac-Joaquin Section was unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in six divisions just last week and now all the surviving teams are at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
The finals are here.
Six championship games will be played Thrusday and Friday — see the results below.
The top four teams in each of the top five divisions all advance to the state tournament. Each Division features at least 16 teams. But only one team will be crowned section champion, a season's dream for many of the winners.
Top seeds in each division are Folsom (Division 1), Christian Brothers (D2), Colfax (D3), Liberty Ranch (D4), Bret Harte (D5) and Faith Christian (D6).
Defending champions: St. Mary's (D1), Whitney (D2), Vista del Lago (D3), Colfax (D4), Bear River (D5) and Sacramento Adventist Capitals (D6).
Below are the links to each Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. There's also semifinal scores. All championship games at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento.
2025 SJS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Division 1
Pick 'Em
Semifinals
No. 1 Folsom 61, No. 5 Oak Ridge 42
No. 3 McClatchy 67, No. 2 St. Mary's 59
Friday's championship
No. 1 Folsom (26-3) vs. No. 3 McClatchy (23-6), 6 p.m.
Division 2
Pick 'Em
Semifinals
No. 1 Christian Brothers, No. 5 Whitney 54
No. 2 Atwater 70, No. 6 Grant 54
Thursday's championship
No. 2 Atwater 65, No. 1 Christian Brothers 49
Karissa Hukill had 20 points, nine rebounds, seven steaks and five assists leading Atwater to the nearly wire-to-wire victory while taking its first SJS title since 1988. Cami Gibson added eight points and 15 rebounds as Atwater (27-5) outscored Christian Brothers 40-18 in the paint and got 18 bench points to two for CB (25-7). Aleyah Harmon had 15 points, Joy Omishakin 14 and Alivia Novi 13 for Christian Brothers, which was just 4 of 15 from the friee throw line. Christian Brothers was after its sixth section title since 2008.
Division 3
Pick 'Em
Semifinals
No. 1 Colfax 45, No. 5 Rio Lindo 22
No. 2 Ponderosa 63, No. 3 East Union 51
Friday's championship
No. 1 Colfax (25-6) vs. No. 2 Ponderosa (27-4), 2 p.m.
Division 4
Pick 'Em
Semifinals
No. 1 Liberty Ranch 36, No. 4 West Campus 32
No. 2 Riverbank 62, No. 3 Marysville 50
Thursday championship
No. 1 Liberty Ranch 55, No. 2 Riverbank 50
Liberty Ranch's career leader in points and rebounds didn't disappoint. Haley Smith exploded for 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds leading the Hawks (29-2) to their first SJS title. The 5-10 junior shooting guard was 14 of 16 from the free throw line where Liberty Ranch outsored Riverbank 24-4. Kendall Duryee and Kamrynn Blevins combined for 18 points for the Hawks who held a 40-27 edge on the boards but committed 32 turnovers. Leilani Olanolan had 18 points and Taylor Macias 12 for Riverbank (25-5) which put up 37 three-pointers, maing eight.
Division 5
Pick 'Em
Semifinals
No. 1 Bret Harte 55, No. 4 Fortune Early College 41
No. 2 Woodland Christian 65, No. 3 Argonaut 36
Friday's championship
No. 1 Bret Harte (24-4) VS. No. 2 Woodland Christian (26-5), 10 A.M.
Division 6
Pick 'Ems
Semifinals
No. 1 Faith Christian 83, No. 5 Vacaville Christian 34
No. 2 Sacramento Adventist 53, No. 3 Sacramento Waldorf 34
Thursday's championship
No. 1 Faith Christian 52, No. 2 Sacramento Adventist 33
From Joe Davidson of Sacramento Bee:
One year later, and the euphoria was back for the small-school basketball wonders from Yuba City.
Behind the section’s leading scorer, her unsung fellow floor leader and a supporting cast of grinders, the Faith Christian Lions defeated Sacramento Adventist Academy, the program’s second such crown in three seasons.
It’s not a three-peat achievement because Sac Adventist stunned the Lions last season for the crown at UC Davis, the first for that program, and that setback served as a motivator throughout the playoffs. Faith won its 18th consecutive game and moved to 26-2 on the season, towering in this smallest-enrollment division. Faith Christian opened 50 years ago as an elementary school, adding high school students in 1981.
The high school has 50 students. School was canceled Thursday, and the administration ordered up a bus to haul darn near every student to the game. An 18-0 run in the first half allowed Faith Christian to seize control, and the Lions held off the cold-shooting Capitals, who fell to 0-3 against their rivals this season.
Lauren Harris scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds, displaying her versatility and skill set as she has for the second season in a row led all scorers in the section this season at nearly 30 a game. She was The Sacramento Bee’s Small School Player of the Year last season as a sophomore and is even better now, a complete player who can hit long 3-pointers, lead the break and muscle inside for buckets and boards. She made five 3-pointers.