California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/18/25)

Top seeds in each division are Folsom (Division 1), Christian Brothers (D2), Colfax (D3), Liberty Ranch (D4), Bret Harte (D5) and Faith Christian (D6)

Folsom senior Ava Rawlins brings the ball up court during a game with Pinewood at the 2025 Sabrina Ionescu Classic at De La Salle High School. Folsom beat Pinewood 66-50.
Folsom senior Ava Rawlins brings the ball up court during a game with Pinewood at the 2025 Sabrina Ionescu Classic at De La Salle High School. Folsom beat Pinewood 66-50. / Photo: Dennis Lee

The CIF's Sac-Joaquin Section has unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in six divisions.

The playoffs begin Monday in three of six divisions (D2, D1, D3) and Tuesday in the others: D4, D5 and D6.

The top four teams in each of the top five divisions all advance to the state tournament. Each Division features between 10 and 16 teams.

Top seeds in each division are Folsom (Division 1), Christian Brothers (D2), Colfax (D3), Liberty Ranch (D4), Bret Harte (D5) and Faith Christian (D6).

Defending champions: St. Mary's (D1), Whitney (D2), Vista del Lago (D3), Colfax (D4), Bear River (D5) and Sacramento Adventist Capitals (D6).

Below are the links to each Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

2025 SJS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Division 1
Pick 'Ems

Division 2
Pick 'Ems

Division 3
Pick 'Ems

Division 4
Pick 'Ems

Division 5
Pick 'Ems

Division 6
Pick 'Ems

