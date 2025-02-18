California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/18/25)
The CIF's Sac-Joaquin Section has unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in six divisions.
The playoffs begin Monday in three of six divisions (D2, D1, D3) and Tuesday in the others: D4, D5 and D6.
The top four teams in each of the top five divisions all advance to the state tournament. Each Division features between 10 and 16 teams.
Top seeds in each division are Folsom (Division 1), Christian Brothers (D2), Colfax (D3), Liberty Ranch (D4), Bret Harte (D5) and Faith Christian (D6).
Defending champions: St. Mary's (D1), Whitney (D2), Vista del Lago (D3), Colfax (D4), Bear River (D5) and Sacramento Adventist Capitals (D6).
Below are the links to each Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.