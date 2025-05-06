High School

California (CIF) San Diego Section boys volleyball high school playoff brackets (5/6/2025)

Mitch Stephens

Torrey Pines vs. Canyon Crest Academy on May 2 in San Diego Section playoff action. Canyon Crest (white) is the second seed in San Diego Section Open Division playoffs while Torrey Pines is No. 3.
Torrey Pines vs. Canyon Crest Academy on May 2 in San Diego Section playoff action. Canyon Crest (white) is the second seed in San Diego Section Open Division playoffs while Torrey Pines is No. 3. / Photo by Rudy Schmoke

The San Diego Section boys volleyball high school playoff brackets have been released.

Action begins in four of the seven divisions on Tuesday and the other three starts on Wednesday. The championship matches are slated for May 16-17.

CIF Regional action is scheduled May 20-24 with the state finals May 31 at Fresno City College. This is first season of state boys volleyball championships.

Top seeds in each division are: Carlsbad (Open), St. Augustine (D1), El Cajon Valley (D2), Mater Dei Catholic (D3), San Pasqual (D4), Monte Vista (D5) and San Diego Academy (D5-AA).

Defending champions are Torrey Pines (Open), La Costa Canyon (D1), Mission Vista (D2), High Tech (D3), Foothills Christian (D4), Lincoln (D5), Victory Christian (D5-AA).

