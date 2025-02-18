High School

California (CIF) San Diego Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/17/2025)

Mitch Stephens

UC San Diego commit Jake Hall just cleared the magical 3,000-point career mark. He leads Carlsbad as the second seed in the San Diego Section's Open Division.
UC San Diego commit Jake Hall just cleared the magical 3,000-point career mark. He leads Carlsbad as the second seed in the San Diego Section's Open Division.

The CIF's San Diego Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in seven divisions.

The playoffs begin Tuesday in all but the Open Division, which tips off Friday. Each are 16-team single elimination divisions except for 5-AA (with 12 teams) and the Open, which features eight teams.

The champions in each division advance to the CIF South Regional and the all eight teams in the Open — considered the top eight teams in the section — advance as well.

Top seeds in every divisions are Montgomery (Open), La Jolla Country Day (D1), Olympian (D2), Southwest SD (D3), Tri-City Christian (D4), Pacific Ridge (D5), Cambridge School (D5-AA).

Defending champions are Carlsbad (Open), Mission Bay (Division 1), University City (D2), Olympian (D3), Mount Miguel (D4), Del Lago Academy (D5), Tri-City Christian (D5-AA).

Below are the links to each San Diego Section bracket by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

2025 SDS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division
Pick 'Ems

Division 1
Pick 'Ems

Division 2
Pick 'Ems

Division 3
Pick 'Ems

Division 4
Pick 'Ems

Division 5
Pick 'Ems

Division 5-AA
Pick 'Ems

