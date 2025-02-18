California (CIF) San Diego Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/17/2025)
The CIF's San Diego Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in seven divisions.
The playoffs begin Tuesday in all but the Open Division, which tips off Friday. Each are 16-team single elimination divisions except for 5-AA (with 12 teams) and the Open, which features eight teams.
The champions in each division advance to the CIF South Regional and the all eight teams in the Open — considered the top eight teams in the section — advance as well.
Top seeds in every divisions are Montgomery (Open), La Jolla Country Day (D1), Olympian (D2), Southwest SD (D3), Tri-City Christian (D4), Pacific Ridge (D5), Cambridge School (D5-AA).
Defending champions are Carlsbad (Open), Mission Bay (Division 1), University City (D2), Olympian (D3), Mount Miguel (D4), Del Lago Academy (D5), Tri-City Christian (D5-AA).
Below are the links to each San Diego Section bracket by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.