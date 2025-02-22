High School

California (CIF) San Diego Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups, (2/21/2025)

First-round play is done in all divisions but the Open, which starts Friday when all other divisions play quarterfinal games

Mater Dei Catholic (left) and Mission Bay played a San Diego Section playoff game on Feb. 20.
The CIF's San Diego Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in seven divisions. A round has been completed in every division except the Open, which begins Friday, Feb. 21, the same day second round play gets completed in the other divisions.

Each are 16-team single elimination divisions except for 5-AA (with 12 teams) and the Open, which features eight teams.

The champions in each division advance to the CIF South Regional and the all eight teams in the Open — considered the top eight teams in the section — advance as well.

Top seeds in every divisions are Montgomery (Open), La Jolla Country Day (D1), Olympian (D2), Southwest SD (D3), Tri-City Christian (D4), Pacific Ridge (D5), Cambridge School (D5-AA).

Defending champions are Carlsbad (Open), Mission Bay (Division 1), University City (D2), Olympian (D3), Mount Miguel (D4), Del Lago Academy (D5), Tri-City Christian (D5-AA).

Below are the links to each San Diego Section bracket by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. Also all scores are from first-round play.

2025 SDS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division
Pick 'Ems

First-round games

No. 8 Francis Parker at No. 1 Montgomery

No. 5 Torry Pines at No. 4 Mission Bay

No. 3 San Marcos at No. 6 Cathedral Catholic

Nol 7 Santa Fe Christian at No. 2 Carlsbad

Division 1
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 La Jolla Country Day 80, No. 16 Hoover 54

No. 8 Rancho Buena Vista 76, No. 9 University City 66

No. 5 Mission Hills 52, No. 12 Mater Dei Catholic 49

No. 4 Victory Christian Academy 64, No. 13 Del Norte 51

No. 6 Sage Creek 61, No. 11 Vista 47

No. 3 San Diego 52, No. 14 Scripps Ranch 48

No. 7 El Camino 62, No. 10 La Costa Canyon 55

No. 2 St. Augustine 80, No. 15 Lincoln 39

Division 2
Pick 'Ems

Division 3
Pick 'Ems

Division 4
Pick 'Ems

Division 5
Pick 'Ems

Division 5-AA
Pick 'Ems

Published
