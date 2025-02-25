High School

California (CIF) San Diego Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups, (2/24/2025)

Top seed Montgomery and No. 2 Carlsbad appear on a Open Division collision course as semifinal play continues across all divisions Tuesday

Mitch Stephens

San Diego Montgomery senior Devin Hamilton averages better than 16 points per game while shooting 70 percent from the field in the team's first 29 games (27 wins).
San Diego Montgomery senior Devin Hamilton averages better than 16 points per game while shooting 70 percent from the field in the team's first 29 games (27 wins). / Photo: Rudy Schmoke

The CIF's San Diego Section has hit the nitty gritty for its 2025 boys basketball brackets in seven divisions.

Each started as 16-team single elimination divisions except for 5-AA (with 12 teams) and the Open, which features eight teams.

The champions in each division advance to the CIF South Regional and the all eight teams in the Open — considered the top eight teams in the section — advance as well.

Top seeds in every divisions are Montgomery (Open), La Jolla Country Day (D1), Olympian (D2), Southwest SD (D3), Tri-City Christian (D4), Pacific Ridge (D5), Cambridge School (D5-AA).

Defending champions are Carlsbad (Open), Mission Bay (Division 1), University City (D2), Olympian (D3), Mount Miguel (D4), Del Lago Academy (D5), Tri-City Christian (D5-AA).

Below are the links to each San Diego Section bracket by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. Also all scores are from quarterfinal play.

2025 SDS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Montgomery 86, No. 8 Francis Park 37

No. 4 Mission Bay 44, No. 5 Torrey Pines 42

No. 6 Cathedral Catholic 73, No. 3 San Marcos 68

No. 2 Carlsbad 71, No. 7 Santa Fe Christian 64

Division 1
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 La Jolla Country Day 78, No. 8 Rancho Buena Vista 41

No. 4 Victory Christian Academy 63, No. 5 Mission Hills 47

No. 6 Sage Creek 61, No. 3 San Diego 53

No. 2 St. Augustine 69, No. 7 El Camino 48

Division 2
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Olympian 59, No. 8 Poway 44

No. 5 Madison 63, No. 4 Bonita Vista 61

No. 6 Bishop's 58, No. 14 Helix 34

No. 2 Mira Mesa 74, No. 10 Steele Canyon 52

Division 3
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Southwest SD 63, No. 8 Fallbrook 50

No. 4 Rancho Bernardo 63, No. 12 Mout Miguel 52

No. 3 Marantha Christian 64, No. 11 Canyon Hills 59

No. 7 Coronado 65, No. 2 Point Loma 54

Division 4
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Tri-City Christian 69, No. 8 Foothills Christian 36

No. 5 Escondido Charter 54, No. 4 Arm-Navy 53

No. 6 Del Lago Academy 46, No. 3 Brawley 42

No. 7 Granite Hills 77, No. 2 Crawford 60

Division 5
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Pacific ridge 64, No. 8 Santana 58

No. 5 O'Farrell 58, No. 4 Sweetwater 31

No. 3 Chula Vista 48, No. 11 Classical Academy 40

No. 7 Escondido 53, No. 2 High Tech High Mesa 51

Division 5-AA
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 The Cambridge School 65, No. 9 Logan Memorial 30

No. 4 Escondido Adventist Academy 40, No. 5 Warner 35

No. 3 San Diego Academy 56, No. 11 Cristo Rey 43

No. 2 Southern California Yeshiva 45, Liberty Charter 30

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California