California (CIF) San Diego Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups, (2/24/2025)
The CIF's San Diego Section has hit the nitty gritty for its 2025 boys basketball brackets in seven divisions.
Each started as 16-team single elimination divisions except for 5-AA (with 12 teams) and the Open, which features eight teams.
The champions in each division advance to the CIF South Regional and the all eight teams in the Open — considered the top eight teams in the section — advance as well.
Top seeds in every divisions are Montgomery (Open), La Jolla Country Day (D1), Olympian (D2), Southwest SD (D3), Tri-City Christian (D4), Pacific Ridge (D5), Cambridge School (D5-AA).
Defending champions are Carlsbad (Open), Mission Bay (Division 1), University City (D2), Olympian (D3), Mount Miguel (D4), Del Lago Academy (D5), Tri-City Christian (D5-AA).
Below are the links to each San Diego Section bracket by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. Also all scores are from quarterfinal play.
2025 SDS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Open Division
No. 1 Montgomery 86, No. 8 Francis Park 37
No. 4 Mission Bay 44, No. 5 Torrey Pines 42
No. 6 Cathedral Catholic 73, No. 3 San Marcos 68
No. 2 Carlsbad 71, No. 7 Santa Fe Christian 64
Division 1
No. 1 La Jolla Country Day 78, No. 8 Rancho Buena Vista 41
No. 4 Victory Christian Academy 63, No. 5 Mission Hills 47
No. 6 Sage Creek 61, No. 3 San Diego 53
No. 2 St. Augustine 69, No. 7 El Camino 48
Division 2
No. 1 Olympian 59, No. 8 Poway 44
No. 5 Madison 63, No. 4 Bonita Vista 61
No. 6 Bishop's 58, No. 14 Helix 34
No. 2 Mira Mesa 74, No. 10 Steele Canyon 52
Division 3
No. 1 Southwest SD 63, No. 8 Fallbrook 50
No. 4 Rancho Bernardo 63, No. 12 Mout Miguel 52
No. 3 Marantha Christian 64, No. 11 Canyon Hills 59
No. 7 Coronado 65, No. 2 Point Loma 54
Division 4
No. 1 Tri-City Christian 69, No. 8 Foothills Christian 36
No. 5 Escondido Charter 54, No. 4 Arm-Navy 53
No. 6 Del Lago Academy 46, No. 3 Brawley 42
No. 7 Granite Hills 77, No. 2 Crawford 60
Division 5
No. 1 Pacific ridge 64, No. 8 Santana 58
No. 5 O'Farrell 58, No. 4 Sweetwater 31
No. 3 Chula Vista 48, No. 11 Classical Academy 40
No. 7 Escondido 53, No. 2 High Tech High Mesa 51
Division 5-AA
No. 1 The Cambridge School 65, No. 9 Logan Memorial 30
No. 4 Escondido Adventist Academy 40, No. 5 Warner 35
No. 3 San Diego Academy 56, No. 11 Cristo Rey 43
No. 2 Southern California Yeshiva 45, Liberty Charter 30