California CIF Southern Section 2025 high school baseball championship schedule
The climax of the CIF Southern Section's high school baseball season is here.
After a survive-and-advance format in the playoffs, the CIF finals are set for Friday and Saturday at a combination of two sites: Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State.
The primer to the finals came in the semifinals when St. John Bosco stunned No. 1 Corona 2-0 at home thanks to a stellar pitching performance from Trevor Heishman. Santa Margarita shellacked No. 2 Crespi 12-0 to help set up an all-Trinity League Division 1 final Friday night at Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m.
All finals can be streamed via NFHS Network.
Below is the CIF finals schedule that includes the division, the finalists, the time, day and location.
CIF FINAL SCHEDULE
FRIDAY AT CS FULLERTON
DIVISION 1: St. John Bosco vs. Santa Margarita, 7PM
SATURDAY AT CS FULLERTON
DIVISION 9: Mountain View vs. Nuview Bridge, 10AM
DIVISION 6: Estancia vs. Marshall, 1PM
DIVISION 3: San Dimas vs. Glendora, 4PM
DIVISION 2: West Ranch vs. Mater Dei, 7:30PM
SATURDAY AT LONG BEACH ST.
DIVISION 8: Fillmore vs. Pioneer, 10AM
DIVISION 7: Notre Dame/Riverside vs. Mary Star, 1PM
DIVISION 4: Dos Pueblos vs. Ganesha, 4PM
DIVISION 5: Long Beach St. Anthony vs. Elsinore, 7:30PM
FINAL TOP 25 RANKINGS
The final CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings were released before the start of the 2025 postseason. Corona, St. John Bosco, Huntington Beach and Crespi were ranked No. 1 through 4, respectively.
NO. 1 SEEDS
D1: Corona (26-2)
D2: La Habra (19-9)
D3: Colony (22-6)
D4: Woodridge (19-9)
D5: Northwood (12-15)
D6: Shadow Hills (12-14)
D7: Channel Islands (12-13)
D8: Colton (10-16)
D9: Loma Linda Academy (13-0)
HOW CIF USES COMPETITIVE EQUITY TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: