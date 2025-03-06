California CIF State SoCal Open Division boys, girls basketball scores, brackets
There’s just two weeks left in the high school basketball season. No more pool-play. No more waiting around. It’s win or go home.
The CIF State playoffs are here. The first round of the CIF State Southern California Open Division tournament started Wednesday night, which included just four games in boys and girls.
In the boys' Open Division, Harvard-Westlake defeated St. John Bosco 70-55. Joe Sterling had 23 points and Amir Jones added 21 for the Wolverines.
Notre Dame beat San Diego Montgomery 76-56 without Rutgers commit Lino Mark (hamstring) but got heavy contributions from NaVorro Bowman (20 points), Zach White (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Tyran Stokes (15 points, 16 rebounds, six assists).
Harvard-Westlake will travel to No. 1 Roosevelt — the new 2025 CIF Southern Section Open Division champions — and Notre Dame will go to No. 2 Santa Maria St. Joseph on Saturday for the semifinals. Roosevelt and St. Joseph were awarded first-round byes.
The matchups in the semifinals will be blockbuster. Harvard-Westlake's Duke commit Nik Khamenia vs. 5-star Brayden Burries of Roosevelt. Both McDonald's All-Americans. In the Notre Dame-St. Joseph showdown, it will be No. 1 junior Tyran Stokes vs. McDonald's All-American Baylor commit Tounde Yessoufou.
On the girls' side, Mater Dei rolled Bishop Montgomery 76-40 highlighted by 27 points from McDonald's All-American Addison Deal.
Sierra Canyon thumped San Diego Mission Hills 71-26 thanks to Emilia Krstevski's monster 28-point, 12-rebounds performance. Jerzy Robinson tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds while Leia Edwards tallied six points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Rematches will come from those victories. Mater Dei will travel to Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon will play at Ontario Christian, which won the CIF Southern Section Open Division last weekend.
The regional finals are set for Tuesday — winner advances to the CIF State finals in Sacramento on March 14-15.
