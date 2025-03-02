California girls basketball coach wins four straight CIF titles with two different schools
William Burr has entered himself into rare air.
After hoisting the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA girls basketball championship trophy in Oak Park’s 68-57 victory over North Torrance Friday, Burr is now one of few coaches to win four or more CIF titles in a row in boys or girls high school basketball.
But what makes Burr ultra rare is doing it at two different schools in the four-year span. According to the Southern Section record book, no coach has won four straight while head coaching two different programs.
Kevin Kiernan, California’s all-time winningest girls coach, won four straight at two different schools at two different times — but never two different schools in the same stretch. Kiernan won four straight at Troy from 2003-06 and at Mater Dei from 2009-14.
Burr led Viewpoint to a Division 1 title in 2022 before winning three straight at Oak Park in 2023, 2024 and Friday’s 2025 trophy. Oak Park didn’t just win three straight, they climbed divisions each time — winning Division 5A, 3AA and 2AA, respectively.
Burr has had his share of standout players to help along the way. At Viewpoint, it was Karlee White, who is now at Harvard University. At Oak Park, Burr has White’s little sister Delaney, who has been a top player since her freshman season. She’s a junior now with three CIF titles to her name.
Notable coaches to win four or more consecutive CIF Southern Section titles include Lou Cvijanovich of Santa Clara, who won titles in boys basketball (and baseball). Mater Dei’s Gary McKnight won six CIF titles in a row (boys). Eleanor Dykstra of Valley Christian/Cerritos (girls) won five in a row
