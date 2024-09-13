California girls flag football player has 7 interceptions in one game (video)
No, it's not a typo.
Long Beach Poly girls flag football player, Aaya McLyn, had a mind-boggling seven interceptions in the Jackrabbits' 32-0 win over Lakewood High on Wednesday, September 11.
McLyn, who's committed to play women's soccer at Washington State, also scored three touchdowns on offense. The standout senior was able to accomplish all this within the allotted two, 24-minute running halves. (Highlights at bottom of story)
The Jackrabbits (6-2) have shutout their previous four opponents - Millikan, Compton, Wilson and Lakewood - 151-0.
"She’s one of the best athletes I’ve seen around Poly, hands down,” Poly head coach Rob Shock told The562, which is a non-profit, community-funded outlet that covers high school sports in Long Beach, Calif.
McLyn had four interceptions in the first half, a mark that matched the program's previous interception record by Elle Dennison, according to The562. McLyn picked off her seventh pass on the game's final play.
The CIF Southern Section launched its inaugural season for girls flag football in the fall of 2023, but didn't have championships for the sport. However, girls flag football will have CIF championships in 2024. The finals are set for November 9.
Long Beach Poly went 11-1 last season, including a 9-0 Moore League campaign. The Jackrabbits have their eyes set on history: being the first to win the CIF Southern Section flag football championship.
There are a lot of other good teams in the Southland, though. Orange Lutheran is 13-0. JSerra is 9-1. Saint Joseph of Lakewood is 7-0.
