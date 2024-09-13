Long Beach Poly's Rob Shock taught Marcedes Lewis, DeSean Jackson everything they know
Some might say Rob Shock is the unofficial mayor of Long Beach ... right after Snoop Dogg, of course.
The longtime Long Beach Poly athletic director was a guest on the CIF Southern Section Sitdown with Tarek Fattal to talk all things Jackrabbits. Shock was born and raised in Long Beach, went to Poly himself, and came back to the school in the early 2000s.
Shock coached football when he arrived, helping then-head coach Raul Lara (now the coach at Mater Dei) - who has also been a guest on the CIF Southern Section Sitdown. When Shock was assisting Lara, he was in charge of the tight ends. Part of that position group was Marcedes Lewis, who is entering his 19th season in the NFL (currently with the Chicago Bears)."
"We still stay in touch," Shock said. "He was a great kid. He was just as good at basketball as he was at football. He had a good heart and was fun loving."
Lewis wasn't the only prep star that turned NFL Pro Bowler.
"I had a few other great kids, like DeSean Jackson," Shock said.
Lewis went on to play at UCLA. Jackson played at Cal. Both went on to have very successful careers in the NFL.
Shock is not only the athletic director at Long Beach Poly, he's also the girls flag football coach.
