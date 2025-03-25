California high school football: Amador Valley announces 2025 schedule
Spring is here and that means that soon, it will be time for football programs all around California to hold their annual spring practices. And with spring practices fast approaching, that also means that the regular season schedules are starting to come out, with High School On SI here to share those.
The Amador Valley Dons, coming off of a historic 2024 season that saw them win their first ever North Coast Section and NorCal title, could once again be a strong force as they look to get over the hump and win a state title after falling just short last fall. Losing 18-14 to Frontier, the Dons enter this season as program wanting to get that bad taste out of their mouths.
The Dons lost a fair share of core players from last season's state team, most notably quarterback and Oregon State signee Tristan Ti'a. But returning will be players such as Anthony Harrington, Kade Robertson, Ismael Duenas, tight end/defensive end McKay Kentizer and quarterback Aidan Foley, all of whom could be in for much bigger roles as seniors this season.
Filling the void left behind by the graduating seniors will be no easy task, but if there is anything that the Dons have shown under the leadership of head coach Danny Jones, it's that they can win under any circumstances. After combining to win only nine games between 2021 and 2022, the last couple of seasons have seen the Dons really rise up, going 7-3 with an undefeated record in league play in 2023, followed by their 10-5 state run last season.
Producing numerous NFL players such as Nate Boyer, Mike Burke, Chris Geile, Scott Peters and Joe Terry, it is not secret that Amador Valley is a high level program. Looking to keep proving that, Jones and his staff made sure to challenge their team, with notable matchups against 2024 Open Division State runners-up, De La Salle and perennial contenders, San Ramon Valley.
Here is the Dons' regular season schedule for this upcoming fall. All games will kickoff at 7:15 p.m. local time.
2025 Amador Valley Dons Football Schedule
Aug. 22: vs. Hayward (scrimmage)
Aug. 29: at Vanden
Sept. 5: at Monterey Trail
Sept. 12: vs. Downey
Sept. 19: at Liberty
Sept. 26: vs. Dublin (homecoming)
Oct. 3: vs. Foothill
Oct. 10: at De La Salle
Oct. 17: vs. San Ramon Valley
Oct. 31: vs. Monte Vista (senior night)
Nov. 7: at California