California high school football: Best 2024 LA City Section games week by week
Before the internet, a piece like this might be worth clipping from the newspaper and hanging on the fridge. It's possible some still do that, but nowadays, it might be easier to bookmark this page as we roll through the 2024 high school football season in the LA City Section.
If you missed it, SBLive has already revealed a plethora of preseason content, including top City players to watch on offense and defense. The City Section Top 10 preseason rankings will be released on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Here's a quick look at the best matchups in the LA City Section week to week.
(All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)
WEEK 0 (Aug. 22-24)
THURSDAY
Franklin at Granada Hills Charter
FRIDAY
Garfield at Narbonne
El Camino Real at Kennedy
Crenshaw at Fairfax
Dorsey at Banning
Roosevelt at Venice
WEEK 1 (Aug. 29-31)
THURSDAY
Granada Hills Charter at Banning
San Pedro at Kennedy
Chatworth at Arleta
Crenshaw at Gardena
Roosevelt at Palisades
Bell at Maya Angelou
FRIDAY
St. Bonaventure at Birmingham Charter
Narbonne at Los Alamitos
San Fernando at Chavez
WEEK 2 (Sept. 5-7)
THURSDAY
Crenshaw at Hamilton
FRIDAY
Birmingham at Oak Park
Palisades at Granada Hills Charter
Inglewood at Carson
King/Drew at Garfield
Los Angeles at Fairfax
North Hollywood at El Camino Real
Narbonne at Culver City
WEEK 3 (Sept. 12-14)
FRIDAY
Kennedy at Granada Hills Charter
Crenshaw at Maya Angelou
Garfield at San Pedro
Compton at Dorsey
Franklin at El Camino Real
Dymally at Gardena
Venice at Narbonne
WEEK 4 (Sept. 19-21)
FRIDAY
Granada Hills Charter at Dorsey
El Camino Real at Dymally
Santee at Venice
Eagle Rock at San Pedro
Canoga Park at San Fernando
Cleveland at Westchester
Palos Verdes at Banning
WEEK 5 (Sept. 26-28)
FRIDAY
San Fernando at Kennedy
Dymally at San Pedro
Maya Angelou at Eagle Rock
Narbonne at King/Drew
Dominguez at Gardena
WEEK 6 (Oct. 3-5)
FRIDAY
Chatsworth at Birmingham
Cleveland at Granada Hills Charter
Banning at Narbonne
Palisades at Fairfax
San Pedro at Fairfax
Dymally at Crenshaw
WEEK 7 (Oct. 10-12)
THURSDAY
Chatsworth at Cleveland
Taft at Granada Hills Charter
FRIDAY
Banning at Gardena, 4 p.m.
Birmingham at El Camino Real
Kennedy at Canoga Park
Narbonne at San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.
Westchester at Palisades, 7:30 p.m.
Dorsey at Crenshaw, 7:30 p.m.
King/Drew at Dymally, 7:30 p.m.
Maya Angelou at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
WEEK 8 (Oct. 17-19)
FRIDAY
Granada Hills Charter at El Camino Real
Fairfax at Westchester
Cleveland at Birmingham
San Pedro at Banning
Venice at Palisades
Gardena at Carson
Dorsey at Dymally
WEEK 9 (Oct. 24-26)
FRIDAY
El Camino Real at Cleveland
Granada Hills Charter at Chatsworth
Franklin at Eagle Rock
Garfield at Roosevelt
King/Drew at Dorsey
Carson at Banning
Venice at Fairfax
WEEK 10 (Oct. 31-Nov. 2)
FRIDAY
Granada Hills Charter at Birmingham
Garfield at Legacy
Gardena at San Pedro
Carson at Narbonne
El Camino Real at Chatsworth
Crenshaw at King/Drew
Hamilton at Palisades
Santee at Maya Angelou
Westchester at Venice