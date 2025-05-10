High School

California high school football coach killed by motorist while biking near school

First-year freshman coach Dylan Taylor described as 'beloved' and ''deeply caring'

Mitch Stephens

Menlo-Atherton High School, Atherton Calif.
Menlo-Atherton High School, Atherton Calif. / Photo courtesy of Menlo-Atherton High School

A Northern California community continues to mourn the painful loss of a freshman football coach who was killed Wednesday morning by a motorist while riding his bicycle near school.

Dylan Taylor, in hs first season coaching at Menlo-Atherton High School in San Mateo County, was riding his bicycle in a designated bike lane around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Atherton Police Department in a news release, when he was struck by the car.

Medical crews got him quickly to a local hospital but he was "sadly prnounced deceased a short time later," police said.

"Dylan was a great man," Menlo-Atherton varsity football coach Chris Saunders said Friday. "He cared very deeply about our community and loved building relationships with our student athletes.

"He is deeply missed already. There has been a tremendous outpouring of love and support for him in our community."

Saunders said Taylor had coached track and field, flag football and basketball at a local middle school as well.

In an email sent out by Menlo-Atherton principal Karl Loosekoot wrote: "Coach Taylor grew up in the community, worked as a paraeducator in local middle schools, and has been an athletic coach for youth in the community for several years.

"His tragic loss will be felt by many."

The driver, according to the police report, "is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation." There were no early indications of drugs or alcohol.

Published |Modified
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California