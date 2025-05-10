California high school football coach killed by motorist while biking near school
A Northern California community continues to mourn the painful loss of a freshman football coach who was killed Wednesday morning by a motorist while riding his bicycle near school.
Dylan Taylor, in hs first season coaching at Menlo-Atherton High School in San Mateo County, was riding his bicycle in a designated bike lane around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Atherton Police Department in a news release, when he was struck by the car.
Medical crews got him quickly to a local hospital but he was "sadly prnounced deceased a short time later," police said.
"Dylan was a great man," Menlo-Atherton varsity football coach Chris Saunders said Friday. "He cared very deeply about our community and loved building relationships with our student athletes.
"He is deeply missed already. There has been a tremendous outpouring of love and support for him in our community."
Saunders said Taylor had coached track and field, flag football and basketball at a local middle school as well.
In an email sent out by Menlo-Atherton principal Karl Loosekoot wrote: "Coach Taylor grew up in the community, worked as a paraeducator in local middle schools, and has been an athletic coach for youth in the community for several years.
"His tragic loss will be felt by many."
The driver, according to the police report, "is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation." There were no early indications of drugs or alcohol.