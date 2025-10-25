High School

California high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of California high school football

CJ Vafiadis

St. John Bosco junior RB racing for a touchdown against San Mateo Serra
St. John Bosco junior RB racing for a touchdown against San Mateo Serra / Photo by Dennis Lee

The 2025 California high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.

California high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

Academy Of Careers & Exploration 65, PAL Charter 26

Agoura 35, San Marcos 6

Aliso Niguel 17, Orange 10

Amador 31, El Dorado 13

American Canyon 50, Napa 0

Anaheim 33, Bolsa Grande 14

Analy 41, Montgomery 12

Ann Sobrato 33, Gunderson 14

Antioch 35, Heritage 14

Aquinas 46, Capistrano Valley Christian 7

Archbishop Riordan 35, Bellarmine College Prep 13

Army-Navy 28, Bishop's 21

Arroyo Valley 38, Fontana 19

Atascadero 43, Morro Bay 39

Bakersfield 35, Ridgeview 12

Banning 37, Cathedral City 6

Bear Creek 35, West 28

Beaumont 56, Citrus Valley 3

Bell Gardens 43, Mark Keppel 6

Bellflower 21, Lynwood 7

Benicia 28, Alhambra 8

Bernstein 28, Roybal 20

Bethel 20, Hercules 0

Biggs 28, Los Molinos 21

Birmingham 23, Granada Hills Charter 16

Bishop Diego 35, St. Bonaventure 27

Bishop O'Dowd 28, Moreau Catholic 7

Bishop Union 63, Desert 6

Bloomington 50, Notre Dame/Riverside 18

Bonita 28, Los Osos 7

Boron 34, Rosamond 20

Bradshaw Christian 35, Argonaut 14

Buchanan 14, Clovis East 0

Buena 28, Oxnard 26

Burbank 0, Glendale 0

Burlingame 14, Capuchino 6

Cabrillo 55, Santa Maria 0

Cajon 64, Redlands 0

Calabasas 42, Rio Mesa 14

California School for the Deaf-Riverside 70, Model Secondary School for the Deaf 24

Calvary Chapel (SA) 42, Rancho Alamitos 3

Carmel 28, Monterey 27

Carson 50, Narbonne 0

Casa Roble 49, El Camino 7

Castro Valley 42, Tennyson 35

Cathedral 28, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 14

Cathedral Catholic 42, Lincoln 33

Central Catholic 56, Mountain House 7

Central East 61, Clovis 49

Central Valley 8, Yreka 7

Central Valley Christian 21, Washington Union 17

Centennial 51, Stockdale 0

Ceres 25, Beyer 14

Chaffey 63, Don Lugo 14

Chaminade 52, Loyola 0

Charter Oak 31, Colony 6

Chavez 35, McNair 0

Chico 40, Shasta 10

Chino 29, South Hills 22

Chino Hills 27, Damien 19

Chowchilla 47, Caruthers 7

Chula Vista 17, Eastlake 9

Clayton Valley Charter 21, Campolindo 16

Clovis West 30, Clovis North 24

Coalinga 55, Tranquillity 0

Coachella Valley 28, Twentynine Palms 0

Colton 56, Rim of the World 49

Concord 54, Ygnacio Valley 8

Contreras 55, Mendez 17

Corona del Mar 47, Tesoro 8

Coronado 30, Morse 14

Crescenta Valley 34, Burroughs/Burbank 28

Culver City 48, Lawndale 0

Davis 25, Pacheco 0

Davis 27, Cordova 20

De La Salle 56, San Ramon Valley 7

Del Norte 17, El Camino 14

Del Oro 15, Rocklin 14

Del Sol 63, Santa Clara 13

Delta 46, Florin 24

Denair 41, Delhi 0

Desert Christian Academy 30, Viewpoint 6

Desert Hot Springs 35, Desert Mirage 20

Destiny Christian Academy 29, Antelope 23

Diego Rivera Learning Complex 33, West Adams 18

Dixon 38, Natomas 18

Dorsey 37, George Washington Prep 12

Dos Palos 31, Firebaugh 14

Downey 29, Turlock 26

Downey 40, Warren 0

Dublin 52, Foothill 7

Eagle Rock 49, Wilson 7

East Nicolaus 20, Durham 14

El Capitan 26, Buhach Colony 6

El Monte 38, South El Monte 21

El Segundo 35, El Rancho 18

Elsie Allen 34, Potter Valley 18

Encinal 30, American 26

Escalon 35, Ripon 28

Esperanza 27, Westminster 21

Esparto 50, Elite 34

Exeter 35, Selma 14

Fairfax 21, University 20

Fallbrook 40, Vista 27

Fillmore 24, Dos Pueblos 17

Folsom 42, Jesuit 7

Foothill 24, Arvin 7

Foothill 31, El Dorado 13

Foothills Christian 42, Tri-City Christian 13

Fortuna 28, Del Norte 14

Fowler 41, McFarland 21

Frazier Mountain 52, Orcutt Academy 20

Fremont 30, Dymally 15

Fremont 30, Maywood CES 15

Fresno Christian 84, Hesperia Christian 28

Frontier 41, Highland 20

Gabrielino 61, Marshall 0

Ganesha 50, Bassett 12

Garey 48, Workman 0

Golden Sierra 28, Rio Vista 22

Golden Valley 43, West Ranch 28

Golden West 49, Monache 6

Grace 49, Channel Islands 20

Granite Hills 42, El Capitan 6

Great Oak 36, Temecula Valley 13

Gregori 35, Modesto 0

Grossmont 60, El Cajon Valley 14

Hanford 49, Mission Oak 7

Hawkins 38, Locke 6

Hayfork 66, Plumas Charter 0

Helix 39, Steele Canyon 34

Heritage 35, Citrus Hill 34

Hesperia 33, Sultana 28

Hilltop 28, Montgomery 20

Hollywood 48, Belmont 0

Hughson 35, Hilmar 29

Immanuel 49, Hanford West 0

Imperial 14, Brawley 7

Inderkum 20, Rio Americano 17

Jefferson 38, Homestead 12

Johansen 38, Livingston 14

Kaiser 28, San Gorgonio 21

Kathleen MacDonald 35, Monta Vista 0

Kennedy 21, San Fernando 12

Kern Valley 49, California City 0

Kerman 34, Sierra Pacific 13

King City 45, Pacific Grove 0

King's Academy 54, Mountain View 16

Kingsburg 44, Reedley 13

Knight 26, Littlerock 14

La Costa Canyon 50, Carlsbad 22

La Mirada 37, Paramount 16

La Salle 49, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 28

La Serna 42, Whittier 8

Laguna Beach 49, Dana Hills 40

Laguna Creek 42, Sheldon 0

Las Plumas 42, Corning 33

Lassen 35, West Valley 21

Laton 48, Kings Christian 0

Leuzinger 27, Mira Costa 14

Liberty 21, Rancho Verde 19

Liberty 41, Riverdale 20

Liberty 42, Garces Memorial 27

Liberty 63, Freedom 0

Liberty Ranch 56, Rosemont 28

Lincoln 35, Marshall 28

Lincoln 38, Lodi 7

Lincoln 49, Colfax 14

Lindhurst 35, Mesa Verde 28

Linfield Christian 19, Whittier Christian 14

Lindsay 48, Granite Hills 27

Loara 28, Santiago (GG) 27

Los Altos 49, Diamond Bar 35

Los Amigos 35, Santa Ana Valley 6

Los Angeles 2, Jordan 0

Los Banos 34, Golden Valley 7

Manteca 43, Patterson 7

Mar Vista 41, Castle Park 0

Maranatha 21, Big Bear 14

Maranatha Christian 62, O'Farrell 0

Maria Carrillo 41, Santa Rosa 26

Maricopa 72, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 12

Marin Catholic 27, Rancho Cotate 0

Marina 14, Kennedy 7

Mary Star of the Sea 2, Bishop Montgomery 0

Mater Dei 40, JSerra Catholic 7

Mayfair 42, Dominguez 18

McClymonds 50, Castlemont 0

McLane 71, Madera South 0

Merced 49, Atwater 14

Miller 14, Pacific 13

Millikan 42, Compton 14

Minarets 49, Parlier 14

Mission Bay 49, Crawford 21

Mission Hills 56, Rancho Bernardo 0

Mission Viejo 37, Edison 29

Monte Vista 34, California 13

Monte Vista 35, Valhalla 11

Monterey Trail 52, Cosumnes Oaks 0

Moorpark 42, Royal 6

Mountain Empire 30, Rock Academy 22

Murrieta Mesa 51, King 24

New Designs Watts 54, USC Hybrid 20

Nordhoff 49, Carpinteria 0

Norte Vista 45, Rubidoux 8

North 57, South 0

North Torrance 48, South Torrance 14

Northgate 44, College Park 40

Norwalk 2, Firebaugh 0

Oak Ridge 28, Whitney 6

Oaks Christian 42, Camarillo 6

Oakdale 69, Sierra 15

Oakmont 29, Marysville 28

Ocean View 22, Estancia 17

Oceanside 24, Poway 21

Olympian 38, Bonita Vista 7

Olympian 38, Hilltop 7

Orange Vista 52, North, JW 14

Orland 56, Oroville 6

Overfelt 22, Silver Creek 17

Pacifica (GG) 45, Katella 0

Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Simi Valley 20

Palisades 46, Hamilton 30

Palma 37, North Salinas 14

Palo Verde Valley 34, Southwest 6

Palos Verdes 31, Inglewood 12

Paraclete 42, St. Francis 35

Pasadena 49, Arcadia 14

Paso Robles 27, Mission Prep 13

Perris 33, Canyon Springs 7

Piedmont 39, Washington 35

Piedmont Hills 37, Oak Grove 14

Pioneer 29, Del Mar 14

Pioneer 36, Rodriguez 26

Pitman 31, Enochs 24

Pittsburg 51, Deer Valley 0

Placer 33, Nevada Union 30

Pleasant Grove 10, Elk Grove 7

Pleasant Valley 38, Foothill 28

Point Loma 24, Christian 0

Poly/Long Beach 72, Cabrillo 0

Porterville 42, Mt. Whitney 6

Quartz Hill 41, Antelope Valley 7

Ramona 56, Escondido 6

Ramona 62, Jurupa Valley 10

Rancho Christian 7, Hillcrest 0

Rancho Cucamonga 41, Etiwanda 7

Rancho Mirage 70, Xavier Prep 0

Redding Christian 49, Etna 0

Redlands East Valley 43, Yucaipa 41

Redondo Union 40, Peninsula 21

Redwood 45, Justin-Siena 0

Rialto 7, Carter 6

Ripon Christian 57, Orestimba 0

Riverbank 21, Bret Harte 14

Roosevelt 27, Hoover 17

Rosemead 21, Arroyo 13

Roseville 50, Del Campo 14

Rowland 44, Montclair 7

Sacramento 28, Fairfield 21

Saddleback 42, Century 6

Sage Hill 42, Cate 16

Saint Francis 28, St. Ignatius 7

San Clemente 28, Los Alamitos 9

San Diego 26, Madison 30

San Jacinto 63, West Valley 0

San Juan Hills 28, Villa Park 10

San Luis Obispo 28, Santa Ynez 23

San Mateo 35, Carlmont 21

San Pasqual 42, Mt. Carmel 20

San Pedro 49, Gardena 14

Sanger 46, Madera 28

Sanger West 68, Fresno 0

Santa Margarita 28, Lutheran/Orange 7

Santa Paula 27, Hueneme 16

Santiago/Corona 37, Corona 21

Saratoga 42, Mills 14

Saugus 48, Castaic 19

Schurr 42, Montebello 7

Seaside 16, Rancho San Juan High School 8

Segerstrom 14, Brea Olinda 7

Serra 28, Archbishop Mitty 13

Serra 35, Notre Dame (SO) 16

Silver Valley 36, Riverside Prep 33

Soquel 41, Hollister 7

South Pasadena 48, Temple City 6

Southwest SD 27, San Ysidro 20

St. Augustine 41, La Jolla 35

St. John Bosco 42, Servite 0

St. Joseph Academy 2, Calvin Christian 0

St. Mary's 48, Tracy 13

St. Monica Prep 55, Franklin 21

St. Patrick-St. Vincent 51, Kennedy 12

St. Paul 41, Alemany 7

Stagg 24, Tokay 21

Stone Ridge Christian 43, Gustine 7

Strathmore 41, Corcoran 6

Summit 42, Jurupa Hills 6

Sunnyside 35, Matilda Torres 27

Swett 58, Roseland University Prep 0

Sylmar 42, Reseda 0

Taft 21, Cleveland 13

TEACH Tech Charter 54, Valley Oaks CES 46

Tehachapi 41, Golden Valley 7

Templeton 56, Nipomo 31

Terra Nova 42, Santa Clara 6

Thousand Oaks 17, Newbury Park 7

Trabuco Hills 28, Cypress 7

Troy 21, Irvine 20

Tulare Union 49, Dinuba 20

Tulare Western 22, Lemoore 21

Twelve Bridges 48, Yuba City 27

Union Mine High School 60, Galt 20

University Prep 32, Anderson 6

Upland 37, Ayala 0

Valencia/Valencia 38, Hart 7

Valley Christian/Cerritos 35, Heritage Christian 25

Van Nuys 43, Panorama 36

Vasquez 64, Desert Chapel 14

Venice 21, Westchester 8

Ventura 35, Oak Park 7

Victory Christian Academy 23, Orange Glen 13

Village Christian 62, Ontario Christian 14

Vincent Memorial 38, Calipatria 0

Vista del Lago 55, Paloma Valley 54

Vista del Lago 55, Ponderosa 54

Vista Murrieta 42, Murrieta Valley 35

West 43, East Bakersfield 13

West Torrance 35, Centennial/Compton 6

Western Christian 35, Arrowhead Christian 0

Westlake 33, Santa Barbara 14

Westview 27, Rancho Buena Vista 16

Wheatland 29, Center 12

Willits 47, Cloverdale 0

Winters 57, Willows 0

Woodbridge 37, University 36

Woodcreek 44, Bella Vista 21

Woodland 29, Rio Linda 28

Woodland Christian School 58, Highlands 20

Woodlake 31, Orosi 22

Yorba Linda 41, Newport Harbor 14

Yucca Valley 1, Indio 0

