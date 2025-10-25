California high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 California high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.
California high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
Academy Of Careers & Exploration 65, PAL Charter 26
Agoura 35, San Marcos 6
Aliso Niguel 17, Orange 10
Amador 31, El Dorado 13
American Canyon 50, Napa 0
Anaheim 33, Bolsa Grande 14
Analy 41, Montgomery 12
Ann Sobrato 33, Gunderson 14
Antioch 35, Heritage 14
Aquinas 46, Capistrano Valley Christian 7
Archbishop Riordan 35, Bellarmine College Prep 13
Army-Navy 28, Bishop's 21
Arroyo Valley 38, Fontana 19
Atascadero 43, Morro Bay 39
Bakersfield 35, Ridgeview 12
Banning 37, Cathedral City 6
Bear Creek 35, West 28
Beaumont 56, Citrus Valley 3
Bell Gardens 43, Mark Keppel 6
Bellflower 21, Lynwood 7
Benicia 28, Alhambra 8
Bernstein 28, Roybal 20
Bethel 20, Hercules 0
Biggs 28, Los Molinos 21
Birmingham 23, Granada Hills Charter 16
Bishop Diego 35, St. Bonaventure 27
Bishop O'Dowd 28, Moreau Catholic 7
Bishop Union 63, Desert 6
Bloomington 50, Notre Dame/Riverside 18
Bonita 28, Los Osos 7
Boron 34, Rosamond 20
Bradshaw Christian 35, Argonaut 14
Buchanan 14, Clovis East 0
Buena 28, Oxnard 26
Burbank 0, Glendale 0
Burlingame 14, Capuchino 6
Cabrillo 55, Santa Maria 0
Cajon 64, Redlands 0
Calabasas 42, Rio Mesa 14
California School for the Deaf-Riverside 70, Model Secondary School for the Deaf 24
Calvary Chapel (SA) 42, Rancho Alamitos 3
Carmel 28, Monterey 27
Carson 50, Narbonne 0
Casa Roble 49, El Camino 7
Castro Valley 42, Tennyson 35
Cathedral 28, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 14
Cathedral Catholic 42, Lincoln 33
Central Catholic 56, Mountain House 7
Central East 61, Clovis 49
Central Valley 8, Yreka 7
Central Valley Christian 21, Washington Union 17
Centennial 51, Stockdale 0
Ceres 25, Beyer 14
Chaffey 63, Don Lugo 14
Chaminade 52, Loyola 0
Charter Oak 31, Colony 6
Chavez 35, McNair 0
Chico 40, Shasta 10
Chino 29, South Hills 22
Chino Hills 27, Damien 19
Chowchilla 47, Caruthers 7
Chula Vista 17, Eastlake 9
Clayton Valley Charter 21, Campolindo 16
Clovis West 30, Clovis North 24
Coalinga 55, Tranquillity 0
Coachella Valley 28, Twentynine Palms 0
Colton 56, Rim of the World 49
Concord 54, Ygnacio Valley 8
Contreras 55, Mendez 17
Corona del Mar 47, Tesoro 8
Coronado 30, Morse 14
Crescenta Valley 34, Burroughs/Burbank 28
Culver City 48, Lawndale 0
Davis 25, Pacheco 0
Davis 27, Cordova 20
De La Salle 56, San Ramon Valley 7
Del Norte 17, El Camino 14
Del Oro 15, Rocklin 14
Del Sol 63, Santa Clara 13
Delta 46, Florin 24
Denair 41, Delhi 0
Desert Christian Academy 30, Viewpoint 6
Desert Hot Springs 35, Desert Mirage 20
Destiny Christian Academy 29, Antelope 23
Diego Rivera Learning Complex 33, West Adams 18
Dixon 38, Natomas 18
Dorsey 37, George Washington Prep 12
Dos Palos 31, Firebaugh 14
Downey 29, Turlock 26
Downey 40, Warren 0
Dublin 52, Foothill 7
Eagle Rock 49, Wilson 7
East Nicolaus 20, Durham 14
El Capitan 26, Buhach Colony 6
El Monte 38, South El Monte 21
El Segundo 35, El Rancho 18
Elsie Allen 34, Potter Valley 18
Encinal 30, American 26
Escalon 35, Ripon 28
Esperanza 27, Westminster 21
Esparto 50, Elite 34
Exeter 35, Selma 14
Fairfax 21, University 20
Fallbrook 40, Vista 27
Fillmore 24, Dos Pueblos 17
Folsom 42, Jesuit 7
Foothill 24, Arvin 7
Foothill 31, El Dorado 13
Foothills Christian 42, Tri-City Christian 13
Fortuna 28, Del Norte 14
Fowler 41, McFarland 21
Frazier Mountain 52, Orcutt Academy 20
Fremont 30, Dymally 15
Fremont 30, Maywood CES 15
Fresno Christian 84, Hesperia Christian 28
Frontier 41, Highland 20
Gabrielino 61, Marshall 0
Ganesha 50, Bassett 12
Garey 48, Workman 0
Golden Sierra 28, Rio Vista 22
Golden Valley 43, West Ranch 28
Golden West 49, Monache 6
Grace 49, Channel Islands 20
Granite Hills 42, El Capitan 6
Great Oak 36, Temecula Valley 13
Gregori 35, Modesto 0
Grossmont 60, El Cajon Valley 14
Hanford 49, Mission Oak 7
Hawkins 38, Locke 6
Hayfork 66, Plumas Charter 0
Helix 39, Steele Canyon 34
Heritage 35, Citrus Hill 34
Hesperia 33, Sultana 28
Hilltop 28, Montgomery 20
Hollywood 48, Belmont 0
Hughson 35, Hilmar 29
Immanuel 49, Hanford West 0
Imperial 14, Brawley 7
Inderkum 20, Rio Americano 17
Jefferson 38, Homestead 12
Johansen 38, Livingston 14
Kaiser 28, San Gorgonio 21
Kathleen MacDonald 35, Monta Vista 0
Kennedy 21, San Fernando 12
Kern Valley 49, California City 0
Kerman 34, Sierra Pacific 13
King City 45, Pacific Grove 0
King's Academy 54, Mountain View 16
Kingsburg 44, Reedley 13
Knight 26, Littlerock 14
La Costa Canyon 50, Carlsbad 22
La Mirada 37, Paramount 16
La Salle 49, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 28
La Serna 42, Whittier 8
Laguna Beach 49, Dana Hills 40
Laguna Creek 42, Sheldon 0
Las Plumas 42, Corning 33
Lassen 35, West Valley 21
Laton 48, Kings Christian 0
Leuzinger 27, Mira Costa 14
Liberty 21, Rancho Verde 19
Liberty 41, Riverdale 20
Liberty 42, Garces Memorial 27
Liberty 63, Freedom 0
Liberty Ranch 56, Rosemont 28
Lincoln 35, Marshall 28
Lincoln 38, Lodi 7
Lincoln 49, Colfax 14
Lindhurst 35, Mesa Verde 28
Linfield Christian 19, Whittier Christian 14
Lindsay 48, Granite Hills 27
Loara 28, Santiago (GG) 27
Los Altos 49, Diamond Bar 35
Los Amigos 35, Santa Ana Valley 6
Los Angeles 2, Jordan 0
Los Banos 34, Golden Valley 7
Manteca 43, Patterson 7
Mar Vista 41, Castle Park 0
Maranatha 21, Big Bear 14
Maranatha Christian 62, O'Farrell 0
Maria Carrillo 41, Santa Rosa 26
Maricopa 72, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 12
Marin Catholic 27, Rancho Cotate 0
Marina 14, Kennedy 7
Mary Star of the Sea 2, Bishop Montgomery 0
Mater Dei 40, JSerra Catholic 7
Mayfair 42, Dominguez 18
McClymonds 50, Castlemont 0
McLane 71, Madera South 0
Merced 49, Atwater 14
Miller 14, Pacific 13
Millikan 42, Compton 14
Minarets 49, Parlier 14
Mission Bay 49, Crawford 21
Mission Hills 56, Rancho Bernardo 0
Mission Viejo 37, Edison 29
Monte Vista 34, California 13
Monte Vista 35, Valhalla 11
Monterey Trail 52, Cosumnes Oaks 0
Moorpark 42, Royal 6
Mountain Empire 30, Rock Academy 22
Murrieta Mesa 51, King 24
New Designs Watts 54, USC Hybrid 20
Nordhoff 49, Carpinteria 0
Norte Vista 45, Rubidoux 8
North 57, South 0
North Torrance 48, South Torrance 14
Northgate 44, College Park 40
Norwalk 2, Firebaugh 0
Oak Ridge 28, Whitney 6
Oaks Christian 42, Camarillo 6
Oakdale 69, Sierra 15
Oakmont 29, Marysville 28
Ocean View 22, Estancia 17
Oceanside 24, Poway 21
Olympian 38, Bonita Vista 7
Olympian 38, Hilltop 7
Orange Vista 52, North, JW 14
Orland 56, Oroville 6
Overfelt 22, Silver Creek 17
Pacifica (GG) 45, Katella 0
Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Simi Valley 20
Palisades 46, Hamilton 30
Palma 37, North Salinas 14
Palo Verde Valley 34, Southwest 6
Palos Verdes 31, Inglewood 12
Paraclete 42, St. Francis 35
Pasadena 49, Arcadia 14
Paso Robles 27, Mission Prep 13
Perris 33, Canyon Springs 7
Piedmont 39, Washington 35
Piedmont Hills 37, Oak Grove 14
Pioneer 29, Del Mar 14
Pioneer 36, Rodriguez 26
Pitman 31, Enochs 24
Pittsburg 51, Deer Valley 0
Placer 33, Nevada Union 30
Pleasant Grove 10, Elk Grove 7
Pleasant Valley 38, Foothill 28
Point Loma 24, Christian 0
Poly/Long Beach 72, Cabrillo 0
Porterville 42, Mt. Whitney 6
Quartz Hill 41, Antelope Valley 7
Ramona 56, Escondido 6
Ramona 62, Jurupa Valley 10
Rancho Christian 7, Hillcrest 0
Rancho Cucamonga 41, Etiwanda 7
Rancho Mirage 70, Xavier Prep 0
Redding Christian 49, Etna 0
Redlands East Valley 43, Yucaipa 41
Redondo Union 40, Peninsula 21
Redwood 45, Justin-Siena 0
Rialto 7, Carter 6
Ripon Christian 57, Orestimba 0
Riverbank 21, Bret Harte 14
Roosevelt 27, Hoover 17
Rosemead 21, Arroyo 13
Roseville 50, Del Campo 14
Rowland 44, Montclair 7
Sacramento 28, Fairfield 21
Saddleback 42, Century 6
Sage Hill 42, Cate 16
Saint Francis 28, St. Ignatius 7
San Clemente 28, Los Alamitos 9
San Diego 26, Madison 30
San Jacinto 63, West Valley 0
San Juan Hills 28, Villa Park 10
San Luis Obispo 28, Santa Ynez 23
San Mateo 35, Carlmont 21
San Pasqual 42, Mt. Carmel 20
San Pedro 49, Gardena 14
Sanger 46, Madera 28
Sanger West 68, Fresno 0
Santa Margarita 28, Lutheran/Orange 7
Santa Paula 27, Hueneme 16
Santiago/Corona 37, Corona 21
Saratoga 42, Mills 14
Saugus 48, Castaic 19
Schurr 42, Montebello 7
Seaside 16, Rancho San Juan High School 8
Segerstrom 14, Brea Olinda 7
Serra 28, Archbishop Mitty 13
Serra 35, Notre Dame (SO) 16
Silver Valley 36, Riverside Prep 33
Soquel 41, Hollister 7
South Pasadena 48, Temple City 6
Southwest SD 27, San Ysidro 20
St. Augustine 41, La Jolla 35
St. John Bosco 42, Servite 0
St. Joseph Academy 2, Calvin Christian 0
St. Mary's 48, Tracy 13
St. Monica Prep 55, Franklin 21
St. Patrick-St. Vincent 51, Kennedy 12
St. Paul 41, Alemany 7
Stagg 24, Tokay 21
Stone Ridge Christian 43, Gustine 7
Strathmore 41, Corcoran 6
Summit 42, Jurupa Hills 6
Sunnyside 35, Matilda Torres 27
Swett 58, Roseland University Prep 0
Sylmar 42, Reseda 0
Taft 21, Cleveland 13
TEACH Tech Charter 54, Valley Oaks CES 46
Tehachapi 41, Golden Valley 7
Templeton 56, Nipomo 31
Terra Nova 42, Santa Clara 6
Thousand Oaks 17, Newbury Park 7
Trabuco Hills 28, Cypress 7
Troy 21, Irvine 20
Tulare Union 49, Dinuba 20
Tulare Western 22, Lemoore 21
Twelve Bridges 48, Yuba City 27
Union Mine High School 60, Galt 20
University Prep 32, Anderson 6
Upland 37, Ayala 0
Valencia/Valencia 38, Hart 7
Valley Christian/Cerritos 35, Heritage Christian 25
Van Nuys 43, Panorama 36
Vasquez 64, Desert Chapel 14
Venice 21, Westchester 8
Ventura 35, Oak Park 7
Victory Christian Academy 23, Orange Glen 13
Village Christian 62, Ontario Christian 14
Vincent Memorial 38, Calipatria 0
Vista del Lago 55, Paloma Valley 54
Vista del Lago 55, Ponderosa 54
Vista Murrieta 42, Murrieta Valley 35
West 43, East Bakersfield 13
West Torrance 35, Centennial/Compton 6
Western Christian 35, Arrowhead Christian 0
Westlake 33, Santa Barbara 14
Westview 27, Rancho Buena Vista 16
Wheatland 29, Center 12
Willits 47, Cloverdale 0
Winters 57, Willows 0
Woodbridge 37, University 36
Woodcreek 44, Bella Vista 21
Woodland 29, Rio Linda 28
Woodland Christian School 58, Highlands 20
Woodlake 31, Orosi 22
Yorba Linda 41, Newport Harbor 14
Yucca Valley 1, Indio 0
