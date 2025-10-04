California High School Football Games of Week; How to Watch (10-3-2025)
The best of the best for high school football games Oct. 3-4 in California. Look for updates throughout the night.
FRIDAY (All 7 p.m. unless noted)
#1 St. John Bosco (5-0) at #22 JSerra Catholic (3-2)
WATCH: NFHS
It's been all Bosco, literally, since the teams started meeting in 2006. The Braves have won 19 straight games, but the last two seasons, the games have been competitive, winning 44-24 and 42-20.
#4 Mater Dei (4-1) at #11 Orange Lutheran (3-2)
Orange Lutheran star running back Sean Morris II will be eligible to play Friday for the first time this season after observing the CIF Southern Section sit-out period for transfers, according to the Orange County Register.
#7 Santa Margarita (3-2) at #14 Servite (4-1)
Read Tarek Fattal's feature on how Servite might be the fastest team in the country and has sprinted after a fall in Week 0.
#21 Gardena Serra (3-2) at #2 Sierra Canyon (5-0)
WATCH: NFHS
Will anybody be able to score off of Sierra Canyon's remarkable defense, that has allowed just 16 points all season? Sierra Canyon has won all four meetings between the programs, all since 2022: 35-21, 42-16, 35-28 and 21-20 (last season). Serra is due.
#10 Cathedral Catholic (5-0) at #5 De La Salle (5-0), 7:15 p.m.
WATCH: NFHS
Cathedral Catholic is hoping there's no repetition to the results after losing to the Spartans in the only two meetings between the cross-sectional rivals separated by almost 500 miles. De La Salle won 49-21 at home in 2021, while pulling out a tough 28-20 decision in San Diego in 2022. Remarkably, the visiting Dons average 177 yards per game both passing and rushing and have scored 10 TDs rushing and nine passing. Cal-bound QB Brady Palmer has completed 73% of his passes (62 of 85) for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Dons also have two rushers over 400 yards, Willy Flores and Honor Faalave, a five-star uncommitted junior. De La Salle’s strength is its defense, led by LBs Bubba Vargas and Landon Miller, having allowed touchdowns in just one game all season.
#18 Mission Hills (5-0) at #20 La Costa Canyon (5-0), 7:15 pm.
WATCH: NFHS
Great San Diego Section matchup and showdown between to top programs who have shared haymakers (figuratively) the last four seasons. In 2021, Mission Hills romped 41-0. In 2022, La Costa Canyon pulled out a 13-10 game. In 2023, Mission Hills won 28-21 and last season, La Costa Canyon eeked out a 28-27 victory. Mission Hills is led by Penn State-bound QB Troy Huhn, while La Costa Canyon largely relies on the legs of Coby Herman (69 carries, 661 yards, 9 TDs).