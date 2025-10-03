How Servite Football Established Its Identity as the Fastest High School Football Team in the Nation
Servite’s 2025 football season began with a harsh reminder of the gap between preparation and execution.
From a humbling start to a clear identity
In their opener against perennial power Centennial (Corona), the Friars fell 42-14, a loss head coach Chris Reinert later called “humbling,” but one that defined what followed.
Since that night in August, Servite has ripped off four straight wins, outscoring opponents 180-69. And more importantly, the Friars have begun to answer the question that lingered after the Centennial defeat: What is this team’s identity?
The answer, at least through five weeks, is clear. Servite is building around speed — track-level speed — and positioning itself as one of the fastest football teams in the nation. (Note: stats referenced are from MaxPreps, and rankings are from hsratings.com)
Culture Built in the Weight Room
In recent conversation Coach Reinert was quick to emphasize that Servite’s success is about more than just talent.
The Friars lift four days a week, hold daily meetings, and balance heavy academic demands on campus. “We ask a lot of them in the program,” Reinert said. “Is it more complex? Yes. But everyone else is doing it, too. What matters is how we respond.”
Reinert views having 80 players in the program not just as depth, but as a sign of health. “A healthy program is one with bodies, competition, and commitment,” he said. But unlike the growing transactional trend of high school football, Servite is doubling down on development.
“The relationships with the schools and the kids are becoming more transactional. That’s okay, but it isn’t in the best interest of the players long-term,” Reinert said. “Our mission is bigger — develop the most competitive football team, help guys achieve their goals, and create a positive, enriching experience, and most importantly foster the development of young men.”
Offensive Speed: Murphy, Gutierrez, Harris Lead the Way
Through five games, Servite is averaging 385.4 total yards per game — nearly 140 yards above the national average.
Junior quarterback Kale Murphy has steadied the offense after the Centennial game, throwing for 811 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He currently ranks No. 9 in passing yards in Southern Section Division 1. His chemistry with the receiving corps has improved weekly, culminating in a 15-for-22, 243-yard, four-touchdown performance against St. Paul.
Senior running back Gavin Gutierrez has been the heartbeat of the offense. His 570 rushing yards rank second in the Southern Section Division 1 and first in the Trinity League, averaging 114.0 yards per game with five touchdowns. His ability to bounce runs outside and pound it inside the tackles showcases his versatility. Here is a glimpse of some highlights through the first three games of the season.
Complementing Gutierrez in the backfield is sophomore Jorden Wells, who has already rushed for 230 yards at 7.7 yards per carry. Together, they give Servite one of the deepest and fastest ground attacks in California. Wells was a key member of the Friars’ CIF State champion 4x100 relay team as a freshman and also helped the 4x400 relay to a third-place finish. His twin brother, Jace, has started in the secondary and placed eighth in the 200 meters at state with a personal best of 21.03. Jorden has clocked 10.47 in the 100, adding even more certified track speed to Servite’s lineup.
Out wide, junior Benjamin Harris has quickly become quarterback Kale Murphy’s top option. Harris leads the Friars with 319 receiving yards — seventh in Division 1 — and is averaging 63.8 per game. His five touchdowns tie him for 11th in the division. A standout on the track as well, Harris finished second at the CIF State Championships in the 100 meters with a blistering 10.31. His personal best of 20.96 seconds in the 200 would have placed sixth at state, but an injury kept him out of the race and lingered into the summer, delaying his football return.
Senior tight end Luke Sorensen (6-4, 247) gives Servite a reliable big-body target in the passing game and a proven red-zone threat. A Nebraska commit, Sorensen is also the 20th ranked Tight End in the country per 247 sports. He has emerged as one of the Friars’ vocal leaders, Coach Reinert said, setting the tone both with his words and his work ethic. Against Murrieta Valley, he showed that versatility again, powering his way into the end zone on a run.
There are some other members of the track squad that had been tucked away but have slowly started to get more reps as they grow accustomed to the sytem. Kamil Pelovello has 4 receptions for 77 yards with his longest being a 65 yard touchdown reception. He had the 7th fastest time in the nation for a freshman in the 200-meter with a personal best of 21.27 seconds and was a key contributor to the relay teams at State finals
Statistically, the Friars’ offense outpaces national averages across the board:
- Passing: 174.0 yards per game (vs. national avg. 112.6)
- Rushing: 211.4 yards per game (vs. 140.2)
- Yards per carry: 6.2 (vs. 5.9)
- Total TDs: 23 (vs. 17)
Not to mention they have elite speed waiting to be used in Jaelen Hunter, a sophomore who ran a 46.3 seconds 400-meter as a freshman and placed 2nd at state championships. He is developing and will be someone the Friairs can use for years to come.
Defensive Speed Taking Shape
If the offense’s identity is explosive plays, the defense’s identity is built on raw toughness and youth.
Linebackers Kaleb Aiava and Isaiah Leliua have already drawn national recruiting attention. They’re part of a core that includes sophomore Allen “Cinco” Kennett V, who leads the team with 315 total tackles and one interception. Senior Saxon Churchwell and junior Tristin Real round out a unit that is off to strong starts.
The Friars have recorded 251 total tackles and 32 tackles for loss through five games, both ahead of national averages. Junior defensive end Sevelino Talialui is tied for 13th in Division 1 with three sacks, and sophomore Vincent Cernius has added two.
Perhaps most impressive: Servite’s secondary has six interceptions already, doubling the national average, with freshman Isaiah Danns recording two.
The defense isn’t perfect — Centennial and Murrieta Valley exposed gaps in Week 0 and Week 1 — but speed has allowed the Friars to close space, swarm to the ball, and force takeaways.
Special Teams & All-Purpose Edge
Special teams have quietly amplified Servite’s speed identity.
Sophomore kicker Owen Erdman has been nearly automatic, hitting 22 of 24 PATs and ranking 4th in Division 1 in PATs made. He also ranks 4th in kickoff yards (1,346) with an average of 56.1 per kick.
In the return game, Gutierrez (30.6 yards per return, 2nd in Trinity) and Harris (22.0) have consistently flipped field position. Servite has totaled 303 return yards already — 50 yards above the national average.
When combined with their 2,284 all-purpose yards (nearly 500 per game), Servite’s ability to control the hidden-yardage battle has been a major differentiator.
A Gauntlet Ahead
The Friars’ 4-1 start came against opponents with a combined 13-12 record, highlighted by wins over Murrieta Valley and Notre Dame Sherman Oaks. But the true test begins now.
Servite opens Trinity League play Oct. 3 against Santa Margarita, followed by JSerra Catholic, Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, and Orange Lutheran — five programs all ranked inside the HSRatings national top 50.
- Santa Margarita (#5 in CA, 73.9 rating): Fresh off a win over Centennial.
- JSerra (#17, 51.4): Dangerous despite inconsistency.
- Mater Dei (#3, 86.7): National power, already beat Bishop Gorman.
- St. John Bosco (#1, 100.2): Undefeated and ranked as the top team in the country.
- Orange Lutheran (#8, 64.5): Explosive skill talent, only losses to Sierra Canyon and Basha (AZ).
Servite is currently rated #9 in California (60.9) — but will be measured by how its speed and grit translates against the heaviest of heavyweights.
Big Questions for Trinity League Play
The Friars’ transformation into one of the fastest teams in the country has been undeniable. But the Trinity League schedule brings new questions:
Can speed beat power? Gutierrez and Wells have shredded defenses so far, but can they find lanes against Mater Dei and Bosco’s defensive lines?
Will Murphy’s growth continue? His decision-making has improved each week, but can he stay efficient under elite pressure?
Is Harris the X-factor? With defenses adjusting, will Servite find ways to free Harris and rising WR Kamil Pelovello in space?
Can young defenders hold up? Freshmen and sophomores have been difference-makers — but will their inexperience show in league play?
And the biggest question: Will Servite’s trademark speed not only survive the Trinity gauntlet, but thrive enough to redefine what this program can be in 2025?
Closing Reflection
Servite football in 2025 is not a finished product. The Friars are still learning how to deploy their talent, still balancing youth and experience, still forging an identity. But through five weeks, that identity has crystallized: this is a program built on speed.
“Track guys have really helped to identify the identity of the football team,” Reinert said. “Be fast, play fast, think fast. That’s who we are.”
With a challenging road ahead, Servite’s speed will be tested like never before. But if their early response to adversity is any indication, the Friars may be on the verge of proving they’re not just fast for the Trinity League — they’re one of the fastest teams in the nation.