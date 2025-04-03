California high school football: Long Beach Millikan 2025 nonleague schedule is a gauntlet
Say what you want ... but the king of high school football in Long Beach — at least for a year — is Millikan High.
The Rams won the Moore League title this past season, which was the first time since 1973. The feat included taking down juggernaut Long Beach Poly 53-40 on October 11. It was the Jackrabbits' first Moore League defeat since 2009.
Millikan finished the 2024 season 8-3 (6-0 in league play) and lost in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs to Crean Lutheran (20-17). The Rams finished No. 18 in High School On SI's final 2024 CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings.
Millikan was led by star running back Anthony League, who ran for 1,640 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Rams will have to learn what life is like in 2025 without League. Leading tackler Sirr Bible is gone to graduation, too.
The Rams will embark on a tough nonleague schedule that includes a game in Las Vegas before back-to-back home games against defending Division 2 champion Newbury Park and a Mission League program in Loyola.
MILLIKAN 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
