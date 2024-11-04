High School

Top 25 California Southern Section high school football final regular season rankings (11/3/2024)

The final regular season high school football rankings in the CIF Southern Section for 2024.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Mater Dei coach Raul Lara addresses team after resounding 59-14 win over St. John Bosco 10-25-24 at Santa Ana Stadium.
Mater Dei coach Raul Lara addresses team after resounding 59-14 win over St. John Bosco 10-25-24 at Santa Ana Stadium. / Photo: Heston Quan

The postseason is finally here. It's win or go home from here on out.

The 2024 regular season has come to a close. Here are the final rankings as we head into the playoffs.

In case you missed it, High School on SI broadcast a bracket reveal show for all 14 playoff divisions in the CIF Southern Section.

TOP 25 FINAL CIF-SS RANKINGS

(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)

1. Mater Dei (9-0)

No surprise. The Monarchs finish No. 1 at 9-0.

STORY: Dash Beierly settling into QB1 role

2. Mission Viejo (10-0)

Mission Viejo goes the distance, 10-0, and will head to the Division 1 playoffs.

STORY: Phillip Bell navigating loss of mother, father suing school

3. St. John Bosco (9-1)

The Braves finish second in the Trinity League and get the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 playoffs.

STORY: Braves forging household names

4. Orange Lutheran (8-2)

O-Lu finishes third in the Trinity League and will compete in the Division 1 playoffs.

STORY: Lancers complete epic comeback over Sierra Canyon in Week 4

5. Corona Centennial (8-2)

Matt Logan's club finishes on an eight-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Now, a great matchup with Mission Viejo in the Division 1 playoffs.

6. Sierra Canyon (7-3)

The Trailblazers win their third straight Mission League title and head to the Division 1 playoffs for second straight year.

7. JSerra (6-4)

The Lions started strong but lost steam toward the end of the year. Be that as it may, JSerra is headed to the D1 playoffs.

8. Inglewood (10-0)

Sentinels go 10-0. The reward: the Divisions 1 playoffs against Santa Margarita. Winner gets St. John Bosco in the quarters.

9. Santa Margarita (4-6)

The Eagles win the season finale over Servite, then win the coinflip to break a tie to finish fourth in the Trinity League.

10. Servite (6-4)

Servite seems to be running on fumes after back-to-back lopsided defeats, but maybe the Friars can find renewed energy in the Division 1 playoffs against Sierra Canyon.

11. Gardena Serra (7-3)

Cavs fall 21-20 in the Mission League championship game. Not to worry, Serra will be a problem in the Division 2 playoffs.

12. Murrieta Valley (8-2)

Bear Bachmeier is back. MV gets No. 1 seed in Division 2.

13. Oak Hills (10-0)

Bulldogs go undefeated. Now they have to go on the road from Hesperia to Westlake Village to take on Oaks Christian.

14. Newbury Park (10-0)

The Panthers played their way into Division 2. Can they go the distance?

15. Oaks Christian (7-3)

The Lions drop the last game of the season to Simi Valley, which made the two teams share the Marmont League crown.

16. Downey (9-1)

The Vikings win the Gateway League title with a narrow win over Mayfair. Big test against Serra in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs.

17. San Juan Hills (9-1)

The Stallions are headed to the Division 2 playoffs to take on one of the biggest sleepers in SoCal, Beaumont.

18. Millikan (8-2)

Rams will be well rested after having a bye week in Week 10. Now, they focus on Crean Lutheran in Division 3.

19. Chaparral (7-3)

Pumas will take their experience from the Big West and into the Division 2 playoffs.

20. Yorba Linda (9-1)

Yorba Linda wins the Bravo League and will play in Division 2 against Chaparral in the opening round.

21. Damien (8-2)

The Spartans are Baseline League champs - headed to Division 2 to take on San Clemente.

22. Leuzinger (8-2)

Leuzinger will host Los Alamitos at home in Division 2 after finishing second in the Bay League behind 10-0 Inglewood.

23. Cathedral (9-1)

The Phantoms win the Angelus League outright and now have a date with 10-0 Bonita in the opening round of Division 3.

24. Tustin (9-1)

The Tillers win the Delta League and will try their hand in Division 3. Opening round game: Loyola of the Mission League.

25. San Clemente (6-4)

The Tritons beat Edison in the season finale, but lose on a coinflip for automatic berth. However, they get an at-large spot in Division 2.

PREVIOUS RANKINGS

