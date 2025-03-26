High School

California high school football: Los Gatos announces 2025 schedule

Pittsburg, Clovis and Liberty are among the nonleague foes for the 2024 Central Coast Section Open Division runner-ups

Dylan Grausz

Los Gatos senior quarterback Scotty Brennan (14), shown here in a game versus Palo Alto in 2024, Saturday threw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' stirring 35-28 win at third-seed Riordan in a CCS Division 1 semifinal game.
Los Gatos senior quarterback Scotty Brennan (14), shown here in a game versus Palo Alto in 2024, Saturday threw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' stirring 35-28 win at third-seed Riordan in a CCS Division 1 semifinal game. / Photo: Scott Dinn

Spring practices for football programs around California are fast approaching, with teams beginning to prepare for the 2025 season. That also means that regular season schedules are starting to be released.

The Los Gatos Wildcats, who lost in the Central Coast Section Open Division title game last season, hope to continue a long line of success under long time CCS coach Mark Krail. He led the Wildcats to section titles in 2019 and 2023, while qualifying for the program's first state championship game (Division 2-A) in a 2023 season, losing a heartbreaker to Central Valley Christian, 45-42.

The program has produced top tier NFL talent such as Jared Allen, Kiko Alonso, Nick Bawden and Trent Edwards, the Wildcats are no stranger to the spotlight and after coming off of a 10-3 campaign last fall, they are ready to challenge themselves once again. With a non-league schedule that features Bay Area powerhouse, Pittsburg, the Wildcats never shy away from tough matchups.

Krail led the Wildcats to a section title win in 2013 along with league titles in 2013, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Check out the regular season schedule for Los Gatos' 2025 season.

2025 Los Gatos Wildcats Football Schedule

Aug. 29: vs. Soquel

Sept. 5: at Liberty

Sept. 12: at Clovis

Sept. 19: at Burlingame

Oct. 3: vs. Pittsburg

Oct. 10: vs. Sacred Heart Prep

Oct. 17: at Wilcox

Oct. 25: at Menlo

Oct. 31: vs. Menlo-Atherton

Nov. 7: vs. Palo Alto

Published
Dylan Grausz
DYLAN GRAUSZ

A lifelong sports fan, Dylan has channeled his passion for sports into the world of reporting, always looking to provide the best possible coverage. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Dylan has since gone on to report on all sports, having gained experience covering primarily football, baseball, basketball, softball and soccer.

Home/California