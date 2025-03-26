California high school football: Los Gatos announces 2025 schedule
Spring practices for football programs around California are fast approaching, with teams beginning to prepare for the 2025 season. That also means that regular season schedules are starting to be released.
The Los Gatos Wildcats, who lost in the Central Coast Section Open Division title game last season, hope to continue a long line of success under long time CCS coach Mark Krail. He led the Wildcats to section titles in 2019 and 2023, while qualifying for the program's first state championship game (Division 2-A) in a 2023 season, losing a heartbreaker to Central Valley Christian, 45-42.
The program has produced top tier NFL talent such as Jared Allen, Kiko Alonso, Nick Bawden and Trent Edwards, the Wildcats are no stranger to the spotlight and after coming off of a 10-3 campaign last fall, they are ready to challenge themselves once again. With a non-league schedule that features Bay Area powerhouse, Pittsburg, the Wildcats never shy away from tough matchups.
Krail led the Wildcats to a section title win in 2013 along with league titles in 2013, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Check out the regular season schedule for Los Gatos' 2025 season.
2025 Los Gatos Wildcats Football Schedule
Aug. 29: vs. Soquel
Sept. 5: at Liberty
Sept. 12: at Clovis
Sept. 19: at Burlingame
Oct. 3: vs. Pittsburg
Oct. 10: vs. Sacred Heart Prep
Oct. 17: at Wilcox
Oct. 25: at Menlo
Oct. 31: vs. Menlo-Atherton
Nov. 7: vs. Palo Alto