California high school football: Marin Catholic announces 2025 schedule
While spring sports season is at the forefront currently around the state, football programs in California are releasing schedules. High School On SI is paying attention.
The Marin Catholic Wildcats, who have won two state titles in the last four seasons and 14 North Coast Section titles, is a program to watch in 2025. The past five seasons have seen the Wildcats experience immense success, winning 10 games or more in every season between 2019 and 2023, including going 5-0 during the COVID in the spring of 2021.
Coming off an 8-3 campaign, the same program that produced Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, the Wildcats are challenging themselves with a rugged nonleague schedule that includes four-time defending NCS Division I champion Pittsburg, Sac-Joaquin Section power St. Mary's-Stockton and longtime North Bay rival Cardinal Newman, which ended Marin Catholic's season in 2024.
Another SJS stalwart Inderkum, which is coming off a 9-3 campaign that saw them fall to eventual sections champions, Folsom, in the Sac-Joaquin Division I semifinals last season.
Marin Catholic coach Mazi Moayed, who has won at least 10 games in all but one season since taking over in 2010 (not counting COVID) has penciled in another challenging nonleague schedule.
Below is the Wildcats' regular season schedule for the 2025 season, with kickoff times still to be determined.
2025 Marin Catholic Wildcats Football Schedule
Aug. 29: at Inderkum
Sept. 5: at St. Mary's-Stockton
Sept. 13: vs. Manteca
Sept. 20: vs. Tam
Sept. 26: at Pittsburg
Oct. 10: vs. San Marin
Oct. 17: at Vintage
Oct. 25: vs. Rancho Cotate
Oct. 31: at Cardinal Newman
Nov. 8: vs. Windsor