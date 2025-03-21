High School

California high school football: Marin Catholic announces 2025 schedule

Marin Catholich coach Mazi Moayed, who has won 171 games since taking over in 2010, has put together another tough nonleague schedule

Marin Catholic defeated Central Valley Christian 33-14 on Dec. 11, 2021 in the CIF State Division 4-AA championship game in Kentfield. Dsc 0560 2
Marin Catholic defeated Central Valley Christian 33-14 on Dec. 11, 2021 in the CIF State Division 4-AA championship game in Kentfield.

While spring sports season is at the forefront currently around the state, football programs in California are releasing schedules. High School On SI is paying attention.

The Marin Catholic Wildcats, who have won two state titles in the last four seasons and 14 North Coast Section titles, is a program to watch in 2025. The past five seasons have seen the Wildcats experience immense success, winning 10 games or more in every season between 2019 and 2023, including going 5-0 during the COVID in the spring of 2021.

Coming off an 8-3 campaign, the same program that produced Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, the Wildcats are challenging themselves with a rugged nonleague schedule that includes four-time defending NCS Division I champion Pittsburg, Sac-Joaquin Section power St. Mary's-Stockton and longtime North Bay rival Cardinal Newman, which ended Marin Catholic's season in 2024.

Another SJS stalwart Inderkum, which is coming off a 9-3 campaign that saw them fall to eventual sections champions, Folsom, in the Sac-Joaquin Division I semifinals last season.

Marin Catholic coach Mazi Moayed, who has won at least 10 games in all but one season since taking over in 2010 (not counting COVID) has penciled in another challenging nonleague schedule.

Below is the Wildcats' regular season schedule for the 2025 season, with kickoff times still to be determined.

2025 Marin Catholic Wildcats Football Schedule

Aug. 29: at Inderkum

Sept. 5: at St. Mary's-Stockton

Sept. 13: vs. Manteca

Sept. 20: vs. Tam

Sept. 26: at Pittsburg

Oct. 10: vs. San Marin

Oct. 17: at Vintage

Oct. 25: vs. Rancho Cotate

Oct. 31: at Cardinal Newman

Nov. 8: vs. Windsor

