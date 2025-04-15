California high school football: Mission Viejo takes on heavyweights in 2025 schedule
Mission Viejo went 10-1 in 2024. There was a feeling that maybe the Diablos were going to make a run to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs and shake things up against the likes of St. John Bosco and/or Mater Dei.
But then they ran into Husan Longstreet and Corona Centennial in the quarterfinals. Despite the 10-1 campaign, there was a feeling of disappointment.
Well, all the returners can use this upcoming 2025 schedule as their redemption tour, because it's a doozy.
Mission Viejo will take on a new-look Santa Margarita team, host NorCal power Folsom with 5-star QB Ryder Lyons, travel to San Diego to take on Lincoln before going out of state to face McCallie High in Tennessee.
Of course, there's the yearly showdown with Long Beach Poly — a bye week — then the Diablos will start Alpha League play.
MISSION VIEJO 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Mission Viejo returns quarterback Luke Fahey, monster wideout Vance Spafford, and leading tackler/sack man from 2024, Jayden Hill.
