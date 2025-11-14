California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - November 14, 2025
There are 244 games scheduled across California on Friday, November 14, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as Mission Viejo travels to take on Mater Dei, and Sierra Canyon hosts Santa Margarita.
California High School Football Games To Watch - November 14, 2025
18 ranked matchups highlight California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 26 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Golden West vs Kennedy, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Buchanan vs Central East at 7:00 PM. The final game, Redwood vs Benicia, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 16 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Soquel vs Palma, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Saint Francis vs Los Gatos at 7:00 PM. The final game, Pioneer vs Jefferson, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 16 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, King/Drew vs Carson, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Chatsworth vs Marshall, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Northern Section High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 14 Northern Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Portola vs Biggs, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Quincy vs Maxwell, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Northern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 25 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Marin Catholic vs Acalanes, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by San Ramon Valley vs De La Salle at 7:00 PM. The final game, Redwood vs Benicia, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 37 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Downey vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. The final game, Burbank vs Roosevelt, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 27 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Cathedral Catholic vs Mission Hills, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Poway vs Lincoln at 7:00 PM. The final game, Patrick Henry vs Army-Navy, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 62 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Portola vs Biggs, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Mission Viejo vs Mater Dei at 7:00 PM. The final game, Upland vs St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
