California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 10, 2025
There are 436 games scheduled across California on Friday, October 3 including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Santa Margarita travels to take on No. 4 Mater Dei, and No. 10 Orange Lutheran hosts No. 1 St. John Bosco.
California High School Football Games To Watch - October 10, 2025
17 ranked matchups highlight Week 7 of California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 53 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Clovis North vs Clovis at 7:00 PM. The final game, Wasco vs Kennedy, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 25 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Sacred Heart Prep vs Los Gatos, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Saint Francis vs Archbishop Mitty at 7:00 PM. The final game, Gonzales vs Rancho San Juan High School, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 31 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Franklin vs Marshall, starts at 3:30 PM. The final game, Banning vs San Pedro, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Northern Section High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 17 Northern Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Enterprise vs Chico, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Maxwell vs Quincy, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Northern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 35 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Salesian College Preparatory vs Vallejo, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Heritage vs Pittsburg at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 67 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, West Park vs Grant Union, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Folsom vs Del Oro at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bear Creek vs River Valley, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 38 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game,Mater Dei Catholic vs Otay Ranch, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Lincoln vs La Jolla at 7:00 PM. The final game, Santa Fe Christian vs Classical Academy, starts at TBA. You can follow every game on ourSan Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 147 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Hillcrest Christian vs Poly/Pasadena, starts at 3:30. The game of the week is highlighted by Mater Dei vs Santa Margarita at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
