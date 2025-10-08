California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 7, 2025
The regular season is more than half over in most of the state and with the sit-out period for transfers over, all teams should be at full strength.
Barring injury.
This is where the battle of attrition begins to take place, so check back for key injuries.
The Trinity League got underway last week, without any major surprises. Another full slate of arguably the nation's top football league takes place on Friday, headlined with No. 4 Mater Dei hosting defensive stallwart Santa Margarita, which may be get highly touted wide receiver Trent Mosley back from a season-long injury.
That game will be loaded with game-breaking receivers.
New rankings will be released every Monday or Tuesday throughout the season.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS (10-7-2025)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0, LW #1)
Last week St. John Bosco 70, JSerra Catholic 21
Next: Friday vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College
Koa Malau'ulu's five touchdown passes gives him 20 on the season against one interception.
2. SIERRA CANYON (6-0, LW #2)
Last week: Sierra Canyon 30, Gardena Serra 0
Next: Friday vs. Chaminade
One of the crazier scenarios with fake injuries and mock fake injuries took away from Sierra Canyon's impressive win over Gardena Serra. (STORY)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1, LW #3)
Last week: Centennial 62, Roosevelt 20
Next: Friday vs. Vista Murrieta
It can't be overstated what a true gentlemen, superb leader and outstanding coach Centennial's Matt Logan is. He won his 300th game last week against 65 losses. He's won 22 league titles and 10 Southern Section crowns. STORY
4. MATER DEI (*5-1, LW #4)
Last week: Mater Dei 25, Orange Lutheran 10
Next: Friday vs. Santa Margarita at Santa Ana Stadium
The Monarchs have a freshman running back in Asir Nembhard, who rushed for a 32-yard touchdown run last week. Scary. * - Counts a forfeit win
5. DE LA SALLE (6-0, LW #5)
Last week: De La Salle 35, Cathedral Catholic
Next: Oct. 17 at Amador Valley
Senior QB Brayden Knight a better runner than expected. He rushes for 102 yards and a TD against Cathedral Catholic.
6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1, LW #6)
Last week: Mission Viejo 56, Long Beach Poly 7
Next: Oct. 17 vs. San Clemente
Ohio State bound QB Luke Fahey has completed 75% of his passes (129 of 171) for 1,797 yards and 17 touchdowns against 1 interception. He's also rushed for 264 yards and four scores.
7. SANTA MARGARITA (4-2, LW #7)
Last week: Santa Margarita 17, Servite 7
Next: Friday at Mater Dei, Santa Ana Stadium
What a defense. One TD allowed vs. Servite, two against national power Bishop Gorman and one in 7-3 opening loss to Mission Viejo.
8. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0, LW #8)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 17 vs. Edison
Model of consistency. Last five wins the Griffins scored 48, 42, 48, 49 and 48.
9. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (5-1, LW #9)
Last week: Bye
Next: Friday vs. La Jolla
Haven't played La Jolla since 2021, a 41-6 win, the Hornets' fourth straight in the series. The other scores: 37-24, 42-14 and 32-7.
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-3, LW #11)
Last week: Mater Dei 25, Orange Lutheran 10
Next: Friday vs. St. John Bosco at Orange Coast College
No rest for the weary for the Lancers, who hope to build off the tough two-score loss to the Monarchs.
11. SERVITE (4-2, #14)
Last week: Santa Margarita 17, Servite 7
Next: Friday vs. JSerra Catholic at Cerritos College
Has faced JSerra 19 times since 2006, winning 13 including a 20-7 game last season, breaking a two-game losing streak in the series.
12. FOLSOM (5-1, LW #13)
Last week: Folsom 28, Oak Ridge 9
Next: Friday at Del Oro
State's top senior recruit Ryder Lyons passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns, to four different receivers: Rob Larson, Jameson Powell, Isaiah Williams and Jason Hill Jr.
13. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1, LW #17)
Last week: Murrieta Valley 55, Norco 45
Next: Friday vs. Chaparral
Nobody can slow Jeremiah Watson, who carred 22 times for 256 yards and five touchdowns against Norco.
14. BEAUMONT (5-1, LW #17)
Last week: Beaumont 56, Redlands 0
Next: Friday vs. Redlands
RB Quillan Davis rushed for two touchdowns and Braedon Miller caught two TD passes
15. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (5-0, LW #16)
Last week: Riordan 56, Sacred Heart Cathedral 30
Next: Saturday vs. St. Ignatius
After throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns in the Stanfel Cup win over SHC at Kezar Stadium, Riordan QB Michael Mitchell, a Vanderbilt-bound senior, is up to 1,469 passing yards and 21 touchdowns against one interception.
16. CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC (5-1, LW #10)
Last week: De La Salle 35, Cathedral Catholic 14
Next: Friday at Point Loma
Brady Palmer went down with a shoulder injury in the second quarter against De La Salle and never returned. Two other starters had game-ending injuries and are questionable for Friday.
17. MISSION HILLS (6-0, LW #18)
Last week: Mission Hills 35, La Costa Canyon 34
Next: Friday vs. Carlsbad
Thrilling game comes to a 2-point conversion with 35.0 seconds left by La Costa Canyon but double-pass is perfectly defended and pass fell incomplete.
18. CORONA DEL MAR (6-0, LW NR)
Last week: Corona del Mar 33, San Juan Hills 10
Next: Saturday vs. Newport Harbor
CDM senior QB Brady Annett completed 18 of 22 for 274 yards and four touchdowns, two to Garrett James in the rout of San Juan Hills
19. LEUZINGER (4-1, LW NR)
Last week: Leuzinger 43, Inglewood 32
Next: Thursday vs. Palos Verdes at SoFi Stadium
Sophomore QB Russell Sekona has thrown 18 touchdown passes against just one interception and senior WR Mason Miller has 29 catches for 620 yards and seven TDs.
20. LA COSTA CANYON (5-1, LW #20)
Last week: Mission Hills 35, La Costa Canyon 34
Next: Friday vs. San Marcos
Despite 213 yards passing and three touchdown passes from Quinn Roth, the Mavericks fell just short.
21. DAMIEN (5-1, LW #11)
Last week: Rancho Cucamonga 24, Damien 22
Next: Friday at Etiwanda
The Spartans simply couldn't contain Rancho's running game that piled up 262 yards.
22. CHAPARRAL (3-3, LW NR)
Last week: Chaparral 28, Vista Murrieta 20
Next: Friday at Murrieta Valley
Pumas could easily be 5-1 and feature one of the top junior QBs in the region in 6-1, 210-pound Dane Weber, who has thrown 19 TD passes, passed and run for more than 2,000 yards and thrown only three interceptions.
23. PITTSBURG (4-1, LW #23)
Last week: Pittsburg 30, Los Gatos 27
Next: Friday vs. Heritage
King Wade had a breakout game with eight catches for 133 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates, who got three fields, including the game-winner by Luis Rodriguez.
24. VISTA MURRIETA (5-1, LW #15)
Last week: Chaparral 28, Vista Murrieta 20
Next: Friday at Corona Centennial
Centennial has won five straight in the series, including 63-0 last season and 62-14 in 2023
25. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-2, LW #19)
Last week: Corona del Mar 33, San Juan Hills 10
Next: Friday vs. Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda and San Juan Hills have split four meetings with SJH winning last season 26-16