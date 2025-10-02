California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 2, 2025
There are 53 high school football games in California on Thursday, October 2nd. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup on Thursday features Roosevelt as they travel to take on No. 3 Corona Centennial.
California High School Football Games To Watch - October 2nd, 2025
With one highly anticipated ranked game in the CIF, this Thursday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as California high school football continues to heat up.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - October 2
There are five Central Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Fresno vs Hoover, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Central East vs Clovis North at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lemoore vs Tulare Union, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 2
There are 5 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Pajaro Valley vs Harbor, starts at 6:30 PM. The final game San Lorenzo Valley vs Soledad, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 2
There are 35 Southern Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Trinity Classical Academy vs Webb, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Roosevelt vs Centennial/Corona at 7:30 PM. The final game, Castaic vs Golden Valley, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
