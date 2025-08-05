High School

California high school football schedules, top games to watch in 2025

High School On SI has schedules for every team in the 2025 California high school football season

Jack Butler

Jordon Davison and Mater Dei take on De La Salle in the 2024 CIF Open Division state championship game.
Jordon Davison and Mater Dei take on De La Salle in the 2024 CIF Open Division state championship game. / Photo by David Dennis

The 2025 California high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has schedules for every school.

The season gets into full swing on August 14.

Top games to watch in California high school football 2025 season

Mater Dei vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) - 8/23

Lakeland (FL) vs. De La Salle - 9/29

Folsom vs. Junipero Serra - 8/30

St. Frances Academy (MD) vs. St. John Bosco - 9 /12

Bishop Gorman (NV) vs. Mater Dei - 9/19

Serra vs. Sierra Canyon - 10/3

Santa Margarita vs. Meter Dei - 10/10

Santa Margarita vs. St. John Bosco - 10/17

Orange Lutheran vs. JSerra Catholic - 10/17

Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco - 10/31

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

