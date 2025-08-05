California high school football schedules, top games to watch in 2025
High School On SI has schedules for every team in the 2025 California high school football season
The 2025 California high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has schedules for every school.
The season gets into full swing on August 14.
Top games to watch in California high school football 2025 season
Mater Dei vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) - 8/23
Lakeland (FL) vs. De La Salle - 9/29
Folsom vs. Junipero Serra - 8/30
St. Frances Academy (MD) vs. St. John Bosco - 9 /12
Bishop Gorman (NV) vs. Mater Dei - 9/19
Serra vs. Sierra Canyon - 10/3
Santa Margarita vs. Meter Dei - 10/10
Santa Margarita vs. St. John Bosco - 10/17
Orange Lutheran vs. JSerra Catholic - 10/17
Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco - 10/31
