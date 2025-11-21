High School

California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 18

Orange Lutheran's shocking win over St. John Bosco sets the tone for one of the oddest weeks in recent California high school history

Mitch Stephens

Orange Lutheran's Nico Bland put Orange Lutheran on the board first with a long touchdown catch, setting the stage for the Lancers huge playoff upset.
/ Jack Beasley

One of the more amazing set of upsets in recent California history has put its state rankings on its ear.

With top ranked Sierra Canyon and No. 3 St. John Bosco each going down to defeat last week in Southern Section Division 1 playoff action, that leaves previous No. 2 Mater Dei in the top spot despite losses to to previous No. 5 Santa Margarita and No. 6 Corona Centennial.

Santa Margarita, with a 21-9 win over Sierra Canyon, has now defeated three previous No. 1 teams, including Centennial and Mater Dei. But Santa Margarita also has three losses.

It looks like to us that Mater Dei, a 20-0 winner over Mission Viejo, as the front runner as the team to beat in the Southern Section's Division I playoffs, which have reached the semifinals.

High school football California
Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins leans into a passing lane during his team's win over St. Thomas Aquinas at the 2025 Broward County National Football Showcase to open the season. The Monarchs have battled back of a up-and-down season and seems positioned best to take a wide open Southern Section Division I playoff. / Robson Lopes

On Friday, Mater Dei travels to Centennial and Santa Margarita plays 3-8 Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College in the semifinals.

Orange Lutheran, which pulled the biggest shocker of the season with a 20-19 win over St. John Bosco — a team it lost to a month earlier 48-0 — won two narrow games to start the season but later received forfeit losses for using ineligible players.

It's been a strange, strange season.

Entering the semifinal play of section play, here are the latest rankings from the Golden State.

CALIFORNIA'S TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (NOV. 18, 2025)

No. 1 Mater Dei (8-2)

Last week: Mater Dei 20, Mission Viejo 0

Next: At Centennial

The Monarchs seem to have found their footing with a fourth straight win. With an endless supply of Division I college talent, led by the triple threat of receivers of Ohio State bound Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and USC commit tight end Mark Bowman, along with Georgia bound Gavin Honre, receiving passes from Wisconsin bound QB Ryan Hopkins, Mater Dei looks like the best team on the board. That said, the Monarchs will be visiting the same place it lost to on Sept. 12, a 43-36 game at Centennial. Besides a spot in the finals, a taste of revenge should also work in the Mater Dei's advantage.

No. 2 Santa Margarita (8-3)

High school football, California
Carson Palmer on the sidelines while coach his Santa Margarita football team. / SMCHS Athletics

Last week: Santa Margarita 21, Sierra Canyon 9

Next: Vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College

Carson Palmer's first season as head coach has been quite remarkable with wins over Sierra Canyon, Centennial and Mater Dei this season. But the Eagles also have losses to Mission Viejo, Bishop Gorman and St. John Bosco — nothing to be ashamed of there. Cal-Hi Sports has the Eagles No. 1 in the state and with an opponent it should handle in the semifinals, and a fantastic defense, Santa Margarita very well could be the last team standing.

No. 3 Corona Centennial (10-1)

Last week: Centennial 41, Servite 6

Next: Vs. Mater Dei

Jaden Walk-Green continues to make a case for himself as the State Player of the Year with his 10th interception of the year and a pick 6. Absolutely no reason why the Huskies can't win the whol thing.

No. 4 De La Salle (11-0)

High school football, California
De La Salle senior QB Brayden Knight has been playing the. best football of his career when the Spartans need him best. He and the Spartans play Pittsburg in the North Coast Section Open Division title game Friday at Diablo Valley College. / Photo by Dennis Lee

Last week: De La Salle 42, San Ramon Valley 0

Next: Vs. Pittsburg at Diablo Valley College

Hard to move the Spartans any direction or certainly topple any Southern Section team considering the level of the North Coast Section simply is no comparision to the top teams from the Southland's best. This is probably De La Salle's best team since it last won a state title in 2015 with a lot of speed and depth. They haven't lost a North Coast Section game and seek a 33rd straight title against a Pittsburg squad that doesn't quite have the horses as last year and gave the Spartans all it could handle last season in a 10-7 DLS victory.

No. 5 Sierra Canyon (10-1)

Last week: Santa Margarita 21, Sierra Canyon 9

Next:: season over

All the perfection and chance to unseat the Trinity League went poof all in one night.

No. 6 St. John Bosco (9-2)

Last week: Orange Lutheran 20, St. John Bosco 19

Next:: season over

As stunning and unlikely as a failed PAT in the final minute put a bow on this one in what many are calling the biggest upset in section history. Less than a month ago, Bosco was the No. 1 team in the nation.

7. Orange Lutheran (3-8)

Last week: Orange Lutheran 20, St. John Bosco 19

Next: Vs. Santa Margarita at Orange Coast College

A Reagan Toki to Nico Bland 67-yard touchdown gave OLu a stunning 14–13 lead. And then sophomore King Rich Johnson pulled off a pick 6 moments later and the team that was crushed by seven touchdowns by the same team was on its way to victory.

No. 8 Mission Viejo (9-2)

Last week: Mater Dei 20, Mission Viejo 0

Next:: season over

The rain and wind didn't help the Diablos' vaunted passing game, led by Ohio State bound Luke Fahey, any. Tough way to end a season not long ago that looked historic.

No. 9 Folsom (10-1)

Last week: Folsom 62, Downey 34

Next: Vs. Monterey Trail

Four more touchdown passes for BYU bound QB Ryder Lyons gives him 32 on the season and 116 for his three-year career.

No. 10 Los Alamitos (10-2)

Last week: Los Alamitos 35, San Juan Hills 10

Next: at Murrieta Valley

The running duo of Lenny Ibarra and Kamden Tillis combined for 239 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

No. 11 Riordan (11-0)

Tommy Tofi, Riordan
Oregon bound Tommy Tofi (77) is a standout on Riordan's massive offensive line. The Crusaders play Serra for the Central Coast Section Open Division title Friday at San Jose City College. / Photo: Eric Taylor

Last week: Riordan 42, Salinas 9

Next: Friday vs. Serra-San Mateo at San Jose City College

No. 12 Servite (6-5)

Last week: Centennial 41, Servite 6

Next:: season over

13. Leuzinger (10-1)

Last week: Leuzinger 19, Chaparral 16N

Next: Vs. San Clemente

14. Murrieta Valley (9-3)

Last week: Murrieta Valley 26, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Next: VS. Los Alamitos

15. Lincoln (9-2)

Last week: Lincoln 51, Poway 41

Next: Vs. San Marcos

16. Carlsbad (10-1)

Last week: Carlsbad 27, La Costa Canyon 23

Next: Vs. Cathedral Catholic

17. Pittsburg (10-1)

Final: Pittsburg 42, Liberty 18

Next: Vs. De La Salle at Diablo Valley College

18. Cathedral Catholic (10-2)

Final: Cathedral Catholic 42, Mission Hills 35

Next: At Carlsbod

19. Oxnard Pacifica (12-0)

Final: Pacifica 28, Bishop Amat 7

Next: Friday at Chino Hills

20. Central East (11-1)

Last week: Central East 53, Buchanan 31

Next: Friday vs. Clovis

21. Manteca (11-0)

Last week: Manteca 43, Tracy 8

Next: Friday vs. St. Mary's

22. San Clemente (8-4)

Last weeK: San Clemente 32, Vista Murrieta 7

Next: Friday at Leuzinger

23. Serra-San Mateo (7-4)

Last week: Serra 29, Mitty 13

Next: Friday vs. Riordan at San Jose City College

24. Acalanes (11-0)

Last week: Acalanes 51, Marin Catholic 21

Next: Friday at Cardinal Newman

25. Cardinal Newman (10-1)

Last week: Cardinal Newman 21, San Marin 14

Next: Friday vs. Acalanes

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

