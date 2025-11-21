California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 18
One of the more amazing set of upsets in recent California history has put its state rankings on its ear.
With top ranked Sierra Canyon and No. 3 St. John Bosco each going down to defeat last week in Southern Section Division 1 playoff action, that leaves previous No. 2 Mater Dei in the top spot despite losses to to previous No. 5 Santa Margarita and No. 6 Corona Centennial.
Santa Margarita, with a 21-9 win over Sierra Canyon, has now defeated three previous No. 1 teams, including Centennial and Mater Dei. But Santa Margarita also has three losses.
It looks like to us that Mater Dei, a 20-0 winner over Mission Viejo, as the front runner as the team to beat in the Southern Section's Division I playoffs, which have reached the semifinals.
On Friday, Mater Dei travels to Centennial and Santa Margarita plays 3-8 Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College in the semifinals.
Orange Lutheran, which pulled the biggest shocker of the season with a 20-19 win over St. John Bosco — a team it lost to a month earlier 48-0 — won two narrow games to start the season but later received forfeit losses for using ineligible players.
It's been a strange, strange season.
Entering the semifinal play of section play, here are the latest rankings from the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA'S TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (NOV. 18, 2025)
No. 1 Mater Dei (8-2)
Last week: Mater Dei 20, Mission Viejo 0
The Monarchs seem to have found their footing with a fourth straight win. With an endless supply of Division I college talent, led by the triple threat of receivers of Ohio State bound Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and USC commit tight end Mark Bowman, along with Georgia bound Gavin Honre, receiving passes from Wisconsin bound QB Ryan Hopkins, Mater Dei looks like the best team on the board. That said, the Monarchs will be visiting the same place it lost to on Sept. 12, a 43-36 game at Centennial. Besides a spot in the finals, a taste of revenge should also work in the Mater Dei's advantage.
No. 2 Santa Margarita (8-3)
Last week: Santa Margarita 21, Sierra Canyon 9
Next: Vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College
Carson Palmer's first season as head coach has been quite remarkable with wins over Sierra Canyon, Centennial and Mater Dei this season. But the Eagles also have losses to Mission Viejo, Bishop Gorman and St. John Bosco — nothing to be ashamed of there. Cal-Hi Sports has the Eagles No. 1 in the state and with an opponent it should handle in the semifinals, and a fantastic defense, Santa Margarita very well could be the last team standing.
No. 3 Corona Centennial (10-1)
Last week: Centennial 41, Servite 6
Jaden Walk-Green continues to make a case for himself as the State Player of the Year with his 10th interception of the year and a pick 6. Absolutely no reason why the Huskies can't win the whol thing.
No. 4 De La Salle (11-0)
Last week: De La Salle 42, San Ramon Valley 0
Next: Vs. Pittsburg at Diablo Valley College
Hard to move the Spartans any direction or certainly topple any Southern Section team considering the level of the North Coast Section simply is no comparision to the top teams from the Southland's best. This is probably De La Salle's best team since it last won a state title in 2015 with a lot of speed and depth. They haven't lost a North Coast Section game and seek a 33rd straight title against a Pittsburg squad that doesn't quite have the horses as last year and gave the Spartans all it could handle last season in a 10-7 DLS victory.
No. 5 Sierra Canyon (10-1)
Last week: Santa Margarita 21, Sierra Canyon 9
Next:: season over
All the perfection and chance to unseat the Trinity League went poof all in one night.
No. 6 St. John Bosco (9-2)
Last week: Orange Lutheran 20, St. John Bosco 19
Next:: season over
As stunning and unlikely as a failed PAT in the final minute put a bow on this one in what many are calling the biggest upset in section history. Less than a month ago, Bosco was the No. 1 team in the nation.
7. Orange Lutheran (3-8)
Last week: Orange Lutheran 20, St. John Bosco 19
Next: Vs. Santa Margarita at Orange Coast College
A Reagan Toki to Nico Bland 67-yard touchdown gave OLu a stunning 14–13 lead. And then sophomore King Rich Johnson pulled off a pick 6 moments later and the team that was crushed by seven touchdowns by the same team was on its way to victory.
No. 8 Mission Viejo (9-2)
Last week: Mater Dei 20, Mission Viejo 0
Next:: season over
The rain and wind didn't help the Diablos' vaunted passing game, led by Ohio State bound Luke Fahey, any. Tough way to end a season not long ago that looked historic.
No. 9 Folsom (10-1)
Last week: Folsom 62, Downey 34
Four more touchdown passes for BYU bound QB Ryder Lyons gives him 32 on the season and 116 for his three-year career.
No. 10 Los Alamitos (10-2)
Last week: Los Alamitos 35, San Juan Hills 10
The running duo of Lenny Ibarra and Kamden Tillis combined for 239 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
No. 11 Riordan (11-0)
Last week: Riordan 42, Salinas 9
Next: Friday vs. Serra-San Mateo at San Jose City College
No. 12 Servite (6-5)
Last week: Centennial 41, Servite 6
Next:: season over
13. Leuzinger (10-1)
Last week: Leuzinger 19, Chaparral 16N
14. Murrieta Valley (9-3)
Last week: Murrieta Valley 26, Rancho Cucamonga 6
15. Lincoln (9-2)
Last week: Lincoln 51, Poway 41
16. Carlsbad (10-1)
Last week: Carlsbad 27, La Costa Canyon 23
17. Pittsburg (10-1)
Final: Pittsburg 42, Liberty 18
Next: Vs. De La Salle at Diablo Valley College
18. Cathedral Catholic (10-2)
Final: Cathedral Catholic 42, Mission Hills 35
19. Oxnard Pacifica (12-0)
Final: Pacifica 28, Bishop Amat 7
20. Central East (11-1)
Last week: Central East 53, Buchanan 31
21. Manteca (11-0)
Last week: Manteca 43, Tracy 8
22. San Clemente (8-4)
Last weeK: San Clemente 32, Vista Murrieta 7
23. Serra-San Mateo (7-4)
Next: Friday vs. Riordan at San Jose City College
24. Acalanes (11-0)
Last week: Acalanes 51, Marin Catholic 21
Next: Friday at Cardinal Newman
25. Cardinal Newman (10-1)
Last week: Cardinal Newman 21, San Marin 14