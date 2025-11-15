St. John Bosco Shocked in 20–19 Playoff Upset by Orange Lutheran — One Month After a 48–0 Blowout
One of the most stunning turnarounds in modern California high school football unfolded Friday night.
Just one month after losing 48–0 to St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran, a team that entered the postseason officially 2–8 due to forfeits, flipped the script and delivered a 20–19 shocker over the nationally ranked Braves in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
The upset sent shockwaves far beyond California. With St. John Bosco — ranked No. 1 nationally just two weeks ago and No. 5 this week — eliminated from the national championship race. The door for that crown opened dramatically for current No. 1 St. Frances Academy, as well as undefeated contenders such as undefeated Georgia powers Grayson and Buford, as well as California's Sierra Canyon (10-0).
Bosco Controls Early, But the Lancers Fight Back
Bosco led 7–0 early and held a 13–7 advantage with five minutes left in the third quarter after a Madden Williams touchdown. The Braves appeared to stabilize, but their missed PAT loomed large the rest of the night.
Orange Lutheran, however, refused to fold — a remarkable shift from the 48–0 demolition they suffered on Oct. 10.
The Lancers fought until the final seconds of the first half, tying the game 7–7 with :35 remaining on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Reagan Toki to Chris Flores. Their defense, shredded in the regular season loss, now forced punts, pressured the quarterback, and created turnovers.
The Fourth-Quarter That Changed Everything
Trailing 13–7 in the fourth, Orange Lutheran struck first when quarterback Toki connected with Nico Bland on a stunning 67-yard touchdown, giving OLu a 14–13 lead.
Moments later came the play of the night.
Sophomore King Rich Johnson jumped a Koa Malau’ulu pass, returning it 42 yards for a pick-six, suddenly putting the Lancers ahead 20–13.
A team that had been destroyed a month earlier now held a two-score lead in one of the marquee playoff upsets of the decade.
Bosco Scores Late… But Misses the Kick
Bosco wasn’t done. After downing a punt inside the Lancers’ 5, the Braves forced a three-and-out and blocked the ensuing punt. On the next play, Malau’ulu found Madden Williams for a 12-yard score.
Bosco trailed 20–19 with a minute left — a routine PAT away from overtime.
The kick sailed wide.
It was Bosco’s second missed extra point of the night, and its final offensive hope ended when the Braves failed to recover the ensuing onside kick.
Lancers Advance, Bosco’s Season Ends Early
Orange Lutheran (officially 3–8) moves on to face Santa Margarita in the semifinals.
Bosco (9–2), which won its first nine games and was positioned for another state and national title run, fails to reach 10 wins in a non-pandemic season for the first time since 2012.
For a team crushed 48–0 just weeks ago, Orange Lutheran’s turnaround was nothing short of seismic — the kind of shock that will be remembered long after this postseason ends.