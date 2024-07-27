California high school football: Top running backs in CIF North Coast Section
The position is devalued. It’s no longer a marquee spot. Running backs are utterly interchangeable.
That’s the notion at the highest level, the NFL, and somewhat in college ball as well. But not in high schools. A breakaway, punishing running back is marquee at the prep level.
And here are 10 of the top backs to watch in the North Coast Section for the 2024 season, along with a few more.
Some greats from the past include Dick Bass (Vallejo), Najee Harris (Antioch), Maurice Jones-Drew (De La Salle-Concord), Jahvid Best (Salesian) and Ken Simonton (Pittsburg).
The 2024 list (in order) is based on three parts: previous production, recruit-ability and level of competition.
Last season, Mt. Diablo senior Herschel Turner broke the Bay Area (and NCS) regular-season record with a whopping 2,957 yards and 42 touchdowns. He was followed by Cardinal Newman’s Zachary Homan (2,428 yards, 36 TDs).
None from the following list figure to challenge Turner’s records, but one never knows.
If we missed anyone, email mitch@scorebooklive.com. The season starts for most NCS teams in about a month, Aug. 28-30.
1. Julian McMahan, Monte Vista, Sr. (Washington commit)
Really emerged as a runner his junior season and developed as a receiver also, combining for more than 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns.
2. Jamar Searcy, Pittsburg, Sr.
After sitting out five games due to transfer rules, Searcy was a dominating force and the reason why the Pirates reached the CIF Northern California D1-A championship game. He rushed for 971 yards (10.01 per carry) and nine touchdowns, added 20 catches and two more scores and was an impact defender with 73 tackles and two returns for TDs.
3. Dominic Kelley, De La Salle, Sr.
Part of De La Salle’s terrific trio in the backfield, the 5-11, 190-pounder is the power and steady back with 1,236 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Nevada and San Jose State have made offers.
4. Derrick Blanche, De La Salle, Sr.
What Blanche lacks in size, he makes up for in moves, toughness and vision. Nevada, Maryland, North Texas and Florida Atlantic have offered the third-year starter. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards (6.1 per carry) and 13 touchdowns.
5. Elijah Bow, Pittsburg, Sr.
An absolute rock the last two seasons as starter, the 5-10, 200-pounder rushed for 1,295 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He and Searcy make up a lightning and thunder backfield.
6. Kamarri Robinson, Livermore, Sr.
The 5-8, 180-pounder was a first team All-EBAL Valley performer, highlighted by a NCS record setting 534 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 45-34 win over Dublin. He averaged 18.4 yards per his 29 carries that night. Robinson broke the previous mark of 473. In just nine games, Robinson rushed for a school record 2,145 yards and 14 touchdowns.
7. Jaxson Bell, Liberty, Jr.
The section’s leading sophomore rusher in 2023 with 1,537 yards (9.0 per carry) and 25 touchdowns. Already with offers from Nevada and UAB despite his listed size of 5-7, 170.
8. Micah Parker, Campolindo, Jr.
Burst onto the scene later in the season to rush for 863 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 5-11, 180-pounder has an excellent burst and escapability.
9. Sam Beck, St. Helena, Sr.
Led all NCS juniors with 1,438 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns for the 6-5 Saints. He rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-27 win at Cloverdale.
10. Gabe Flores, Arroyo, Sr.
The 6-1, 180-pounder rushed 146 times for 1,051 yards and seven touchdowns for the Dons, while adding 34 tackles from his safety spot.
More RBs (alphabetical) to watch
- Mekhi Adanadus, Heritage, Sr.
- Jayden Bryant, Moreau Catholic, Sr.
- Matthew Forbes, Irvington, Sr.
- Cameron Redd, Washington, Jr.
- Curtis Tucker, Antioch, Sr.
- Kyle Watkins, Kelseyville, Sr.