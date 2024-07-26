California high school football: Top quarterbacks in CIF Sac-Joaquin Section
Former Sac-Joaquin Section quarterbacks Eddie LaBaron (Oakdale), Tony Eason (Delta), Ken O’Brien (Jesuit), Colin Caepernick (Pitman) and Jake Browning (Folsom) all made it to the NFL.
The way Folsom QB Ryder Lyons is being recruited, he appears on the fast track to play football on Sundays.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound surely has a long way to go and it’s probably not fair to make such a projection.
But Lyons is clearly special and why he tops the quarterbacks to watch in the SJS for the 2024 season. Here’s the Top 10 to watch plus a few more. If we missed anyone, email mitch@scorebooklive.com. The season starts for most CS teams in about a month, Aug. 22-24.
SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION'S TOP 10 QBS TO WATCH IN 2024
1. Ryder Lyons, Folsom, Jr (no college commitment)
Dynamic, dual-threat passer threw for 3,578 yards and 38 touchdowns, and rushed for 929 yards and 23 more scores for the state Division 1-A champions. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder already has 31 college offers. He’s ranked the No. 2 California recruit overall from the Class of 2026 and the nation’s No. 2 quarterback overall.
2. Robert McDaniel, Hughson, Sr. (Arizona)
The 6-1, 195-pounder has already committed to the Wildcats after throwing for nearly 5,000 yards and 62 touchdowns in his first three seasons. The 44th top California recruit from The Class of 2025 completed 181 of 304 last season with 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has 18 college offers but picked Arizona over such schools as Fresno State, Oregon State, Virginia and Cal.
3. Luke Alexander, Grant, Sr.
Alexander (6-0, 185) is still looking for his first college offer despite ranking second in the SJS last year in passing yards (3,105) while throwing for 43 touchdowns. He led Grant (12-3) to a NorCal Division 2-AA title.
4. Ricky Cole, Inderkum, Sr.
A first-team All-Sac Bee all-purpose performer, College threw for a section high 49 touchdowns (only four interceptions) while completing 63% of his passes (168 of 265). He also rushed for 12 touchdowns for the 11-2 Tigers.
5. Kalani McLeod, Vanden, Sr.
Threw for 3,268 yards while completing 223 of 341 (66%) and 30 touchdowns. The 6-1, 185-pounder also rushed for four touchdowns for the 9-3 Vikings, who lost their top four receivers to graduation.
6. Max Medina, Patterson, Jr.
What Medina lacks in size (5-10, 175) he makes up for two-fold in production, arm strength, accuracy and judgment — he threw for 34 touchdowns and just four interceptions last season. He also threw for 2,624 yards while completing 150 of 227.
7. Reeve Slone, Rocklin, Jr.
The 6-1, 175-pounder has an offer from Utah State after a superb sophomore season when he threw for 2,454 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. With 350 more rushing yards and seven other scores, he led the Thunder to a 12-2 record.
8. Connor Campbell, Casa Roble, Sr.
Another All-Sacramento Bee first-team All-Purpose performer in 2023, the 6-2, 200-pound three-sport standout completed 156 of 267 passes for 2,660 yards and 34 touchdowns in 14 games. He threw just four interceptions.
9. Jaden Jackson, West Park, Jr.
An All-Sac Bee performer, Jackson (6-2, 190) completed 166 of 263 (63%) for 2,467 yards and 29 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Panthers (10-3). Blessed with good feet, Jackson also scrambled for 205 yards and four touchdowns. He spread the ball around beautifully with five receivers catching more than 20 passes, including returner Mason Johnson (36 catches, 705 yards, 12 TDs).
10. Joaquin Graves-Mercado, Oak Ridge, Sr.
Threw for 2,709 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior for the 10-3 Trojans. The 6-foot, 180-pounder was perhaps at his best, accounting for 246 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-6 win over Turlock in the CCS D1 quarterfinals.
More QBs (alphabetical) to watch
- David Hale, Elk Grove, Sr.
- Carson Lamb, Downey, Sr.
- Bryan Martinez, Waterford, So.
- Diego Martinez, Le Grand, Jr.
- Matthew Schallberger, Linden, Sr.
- Berell Staples, Edison, Jr.
- Ross Widemon, Modesto Christian, Sr.
- Zak Wilson, Sierra, Sr.