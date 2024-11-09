California power De La Salle streaks on, increases unbeaten NCS mark to 276 with 49-3 win at Clayton Valley
History was not going to repeat itself.
On the 20th anniversary that Clayton Valley Charter tied De La Salle — the only blemish on the Spartans 33-year unbeaten streak against North Coast Section opponents — this was another De La Stomp.
Six different Spartans scored including a 72-yard interception return on the game's final play by Robert Williams in De La Salle's 49-3 win Friday at Clayton Valley Charter.
Derrick Blanche Jr. ran for a touchdown and caught one from Brandon Knight (8-for-11, 109 yards) and Toa Faavae, Dominic Kelley, Zay Jones and Jaden Jefferson all rushed for one as the Spartans completed a perfect 10-0 regular season, their first since 2018.
About that year, folks around Northern California talked about a dip in the dominance of De La Salle, which owns a national record 151-game win streak (1992-2004) and won a state record seven California crowns since the inception of the state bowl championships, which began in 2006.
But De La Salle hasn't won a state title since 2015 with the emergence of Mater Dei and St. John Bosco in Southern California.
The Spartans haven't represented Northern California in the Open Division — the state's top division — since 2019, but most believe this team, with loads of breakaway speed, has that look. They'll need just two more wins almost assuredly be handpicked by the CIF to do so.
They are ranked No. 1 in Northern California by all rankings services and fifth in the state, acccording to SBLive.
Faavae, a third-year starting quarterback known for his breakaway speed, showed it off with the game's first touchdown, a 55-yard sprint on the game's third play. De La Salle was on its way.
The Spartans are 275-0-1 against NCS opponents since 1991, when it lost to Pittsburg 35-27 in the NCS 3A title game at the Oakland Coliseum. The coach of that Pittsburg team, Herc Pardi, was also the coach of the Clayton Valley squad that tied De La Salle 17-17 on Oct. 22.
Many believe the 2024 Pittsburg squad, ranked ninth in the state, has the cabability to end that streak. The Pirates, which defeated Antioch Friday 57-16 to finish 9-1, will likely be seeded No. 2 in the NCS Open/Division 1 bracket.
Those brackets will be announced Sunday.
