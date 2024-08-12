California's Fab 14 win gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
The Golden State came up with gold 14 times in Paris over the last two weeks.
California athletes, by far the most represented at the 2024 Summer Olympics with 145 — the next highest total among U.S. states was Texas and Florida with 47 each — didn’t disappoint.
Some of the names, because of the popularity of their sports, are well known. Others made a name for themselves in Paris. All brought home gold for the U.S.
The following is a list those 14 gold medalist from California, the sport they prevailed, and a brief bio of what they did in high school.
Tierna Davidson, women's soccer
Won two Central Coast Section titles for Sacred Heart Prep of Atherton, where she graduated from in 2016. She was two-time West Bay Athletic League Most Valuable Midfielder
Tara Davis-Woodhall, women’s track and field
Winner of the long jump at 7.10 meters (23 feet, 3 inches), Davis-Woodhall (then Davis) had a brilliant career at Agoura. She finished it off winning three state titles in 2017 — the 100 meter hurdles (12.83), a state-record 22-1 in the long jump, breaking the mark of another Olympian, Marion Jones, and the triple jump (42-11¾), her second straight triple jump mark.
Amit Elor, women’s wrestling
The 2022 College Park High School graduate won the 68 kg (150 pounds) freestyle championship in Paris. Going into the Olympics, she had not lost an international match in any age group since 2019, while compiling a 37-0 record. She won the 2019 CIF State 150-pound division as a freshman, pinning her opponent in the finals in 29 seconds.
Naomi Girma, women’s soccer
The former Stanford star center fullback graduated in 2018 from Pioneer, where she was captain for three years and league MVP as a sophomore.
Chelsea Gray, women’s basketball
Gray was a McDonald’s All-American from St. Mary’s-Stockton in 2010 and four-time All-State point guard before a four-year career at Duke. Led St. Mary’s to a 34-1 record as a senior when she averaged 16 points. 6.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Jrue Holiday, men’s basketball
Holiday was a 2008 McDonald’s All-American at Campbell Hall, where he averaged 25.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 4.8 assists as a senior, leading his team to a state D4 state title and 31-5 record.
Sabrina Ionescu, women’s basketball
Ionescu was a McDonald’s All-American (the game MVP) in 2016 from Miramonte, where she led her team to a 119-9 record over four seasons while scoring a school-record 2,606 points to go along with career bests in assists (769), steals (549) and triple-doubles (21).
Catarina Macario, women’s soccer
Broke the Torrey Pines High School mark for most goals (34 in 23 games) in 2014, when she earned first-team All-SDS honors
Jenna Nighswonger, women’s soccer
A December of 2018 graduate of Huntington Beach, Nighswonger left school early to play for the U.S. Soccer Development Academy. She was the team's MVP in 2016 the same year Huntington Beach won the Sunset League championships. Was a national team member for U14, U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U23.
Kelsey Plum, women’s basketball
Plum earned a spot on the McDonald’s All-American team from La Jolla Country Day in 2013 when she was the Cal-Hi Sports’ Player of the Year. She had 2,247 points, 677 rebounds, 381 assists and 370 steals in her career, leading LJCD to a 103-22 record and state D4 title in 2012.
Trinity Rodman, women’s soccer
The daughter of former NBA champion Dennis Rodman, Trinity attended both JSerra Catholic and Corona del Mar. She committed to play collegiately at UCLA, followed her older brother DJ to Washington State but never played a college match due to the pandemic and turned professional.
Diana Taurasi, women’s basketball
Considered one of the sport’s All-Time greats, Taurasi graduated from Don Lugo High School in Chino in 2000, when she won the Los Angeles Times’ Cheryl Miller Award for being the best player in Southern California. She finished with 3,047 career prep points.
Jennifer Valente, women’s cycling track team
A 2017 graduate of Cathedral Catholic, Valente repeated as champion in the Omnium, a grueling one-day event. It was her fifth medal of any color over three Summer Games. No woman from the country has as many.
Lynn Williams, women’s soccer
One of the most experienced players on the team, Williams set the Bullard-Fresno High school scoring record with 117 career goals over four seasons.