California's top high school softball freshmen in 2025: Vote for the best
ESPN's Dick Vitale calls them 'Diaper Dandies'.
The longtime college basketball broadcaster has coined the phrase to highlight freshman talent that is performing at a high level. The names on this list are doing exactly that.
The following high school softball freshmen are standouts statistically for their respective teams in California. The names might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but clearly these young stars are helping their teams win from the plate or the circle at whatever level they may be playing.
Numbers don't lie.
Take a look at the top performing California high school softball freshmen in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Saturday, April 19 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL FRESHMEN IN CA
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 12, 2025)
1. Jiannah Freitas, Tulare Union
This three-sport athlete (volleyball and basketball) leads all freshmen in California in home runs with 10. The big-bat freshman is batting .353 with 24 RBI in 17 games.
2. Jackie Nettles, Northridge Academy
Nettles is one of the LA City Section's most productive players overall, not just as a ninth grader. She's leads California freshmen in RBIs (40) and has done it in just 12 games. She's batting .789.
3. Lily Fjellman, Vallejo Bethel
The freshman shortstop has the state's second-best mark in RBIs with 34. She's batting .733 with six homers on 22 hits in just nine games, according to MaxPreps.
4. Aaliyah Medina, Downey St. Pius X
Thirty-two RBIs in 11 games is good enough for the third most in California among freshmen. Medina is batting .743 with six homers, five triples and seven doubles.
5. Gracie Gillis, Strathmore (P)
California's top performing freshman pitcher has 139 strikeouts in 81 innings of work. She's 10-2 in 15 appearances and has allowed just one HR this season.
6. Emily Yoon, El Dorado (P)
Yoon is lighting it up from the circle. She's posted a 0.41 ERA with 121 strikeouts in 85.2 innings. Yoon is 10-1 in 12 starts with one no-hitter.
7. Annabel Raftery, JSerra
This freshman is stellar in the field. In 23 games, Raftery has a 1.000 fielding percentage while playing outfield with 223 put outs while batting .308 with 20 hits, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored.
8. Maliyah Jarrett, Riverside Bethel Christian
Jarrett leads California in stolen bases, taking 33 bases on 33 attempts in 15 games. She's also stellar at the plate, batting .653 with 32 hits, six homers and 30 RBIs.
9. Jenelle Monzon, Anaheim
The sample size is small, but it packs a punch. In eight games, Monzon is hitting .774 with 24 hit, 21 RBIs and scored 22 runs. The average ranks among the best in CA for ninth graders.
10. Rylee Silva, Orange Lutheran (P)
Silva has posted a 1.42 ERA with 109 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. Orange Lutheran competes among the best programs in the country and she's 10-2 from the circle.
VOTING POLL
