California's top high school softball pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best

Softball is all about the pitcher. We all know it.
Especially in high school softball, if a player can dominate from the circle, the chances of her team winning are high. California is a hotbed when it comes to prep softball talent — here are the state's top performers midway through the season, statistically.
Take a look at the top pitchers in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Thursday, April 17 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL PITCHERS IN CA
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 10, 2025)
1. Ava Valenzuela, Shadow Hills, Sr.
Doesn't matter the level. The number zero plays anywhere. Valenzuela holds a 0.00 ERA through 51 innings. In those 51 innings, she's fanned 101 batters and allowed just 17 hits.
2. Darla Sanchez, Marquez, So.
Sanchez is one of the best pitchers in the LA City Section, posting a 0.13 ERA in 54 innings of work. The standout sophomore has struck out 106 batters.
3. Mia Gonzalez, Buena Park, Sr.
Gonzalez will be on the shortlist for CA Player of the Year for what she does from the plate and the circle. The senior leads the state in strikeouts with 187 in 85 innings.
4. Maya Guzman, Riverbank, Jr.
Guzman has tallied 179 strikeouts in 93.1 innings and 18 games.
5. Mia Valbuena, Marina, Jr.
Valbuena has tallied 10 wins this season by way of her 174 strikeouts in 104 innings of work with 2.22 ERA.
6. Jacy Lindsay, El Segundo, Sr.
Lindsay leads the state with 14 wins in 16 appearances. Her ERA is 1.52, she's got 78 strikeouts and has pitched 87.1 innings.
7. Kaydn Sanchez, Santa Clara, Jr.
Sanchez has a state-best four no-hitters this season. The two-sport athlete (basketball) has fanned 123 batters this season in 60 innings. She threw back-to-back no-hitters against Fillmore and Hueneme on February 17 and 19, respectively.
8. Adriana Giomi, Sacred Heart Prep, Sr.
Giomi is efficient. The senior pitcher has three no-hitters this season in 28.2 innings, according to MaxPreps. One of the no-hitters was a perfect game.
9. Emily Yoon, El Dorado, Fr.
Yoon has a 0.45 ERA with a 10-1 record and 113 strikeouts in 77.2 innings. She's recorded five shutouts and nine complete games. The standout freshman also has a no-hitter.
10. Annalise Ramirez, Merced, Jr.
Ramirez has posted an impressive 0.44 ERA in 18 games and allowed just nine runs so far this season. Ramirez has 94 strikeouts.
