California Southern Section high school baseball first-round playoff scores, brackets (5/16/2025)
The CIF Southern Section high school baseball playoffs started Thursday, but that was for the odd divisions, including 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9. For a recap of those first-round games CLICK HERE.
The opening round for the even divisions started Friday (2, 4, 6, 8).
(NOTE: Video breakdown on how CIF uses competitive equity to create playoff divisions at bottom of page)
In Division 2, there were some notable results worth mentioning. The No. 1 overall seed, La Habra, fell to Crean Lutheran 6-1 and will play West Ranch in the second round on Tuesday. Crean Lutheran's Ben Keller had three hits and three RBIs in the victory.
Oaks Christian's Quentin Young, a standout longball hitter heading LSU, hit a three-run homer in Oaks Christian's 9-2 victory over Redlands East Valley. It was Young's 14th homerun of the season. Teammates Joshua Brown and James Latshaw each went yard while Ty Hanley threw a complete game from the bump.
Mater Dei's Brandon Thomas fanned seven batters in the Monarch's 3-0 win over South Hills. Saugus' Zach Seeley hit two homers in the Centurions' rout of Wiseburn Da Vinci, 22-3.
In a duel of Mission League foes, Loyola topped Sierra Canyon 8-1 to break a spring stalemate. The two teams split during league play.
Below are the playoff brackets and pairings. Simply CLICK THE DIVISION and the entire bracket will be revealed. Be on the lookout for High School on SI's exclusive PICK 'EM feature, which allows you to select which teams will advance through the playoffs!
PLAYOFF BRACKETS
FINAL TOP 25 RANKINGS
The final CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings were released Sunday. Corona, St. John Bosco, Huntington Beach and Crespi were ranked No. 1 through 4, respectively.
NO. 1 SEEDS
D1: Corona (26-2)
D2: La Habra (19-9)
D3: Colony (22-6)
D4: Woodridge (19-9)
D5: Northwood (12-15)
D6: Shadow Hills (12-14)
D7: Channel Islands (12-13)
D8: Colton (10-16)
D9: Loma Linda Academy (13-0)
HOW CIF USES COMPETITIVE EQUITY TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: