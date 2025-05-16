California Southern Section high school baseball first-round playoff scores, stats (5/15/2025)
It's win or go home.
The CIF Southern Section high school baseball playoffs started Thursday. The opening round for all the odd divisions (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) kicked off Thursday. The even rounds will start Friday (2, 4, 6, 8).m
(NOTE: Video breakdown on how CIF uses competitive equity to create playoff divisions at bottom of page)
In Division 1, there were some notable results that could make the postseason feel a little different. Harvard-Westlake, known as a SoCal power and was last year's D1 runner-up, was bounced Thursday by Vista Murrieta in an 8-6 defeat. RJ Holmes and Vaughn Neckar homered in the victory for the Broncos.
Mira Costa defeated Arlington 2-0 to extend its winning streak to 25 straight, and will now take on Arcadia in the second round. Santa Margarita topped Newport Harbor and will play Huntington Beach on Tuesday.
No. 1 Corona and No. 2 Crespi — both with first-round byes — will take on Los Osos and El Dorado, respectively, in the second round.
There were notable performances on Thursday, too.
Norco's Dylan Seward had a homer and three RBIs in a win over Ayala. Crescenta Valley scored three runs in the ninth inning to advance over Santa Barbara in walk-off fashion. Castaic's Gio Foster had three hits and threr RBIs in the first-round win.
Mira Costa's Garrett Jacobs threw a complete game, striking out five and allowing just three hits. Lucien Reed had an RBI triple and teammate Dylan Yencho hit an RBI double in the 7th inning to give Laguna Beach a 7-5 win over Summit.
Below are the playoff brackets and pairings. Simply CLICK THE DIVISION and the entire bracket will be revealed. Be on the lookout for High School on SI's exclusive PICK 'EM feature, which allows you to select which teams will advance through the playoffs!
PLAYOFF BRACKETS
FINAL TOP 25 RANKINGS
The final CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings were released Sunday. Corona, St. John Bosco, Huntington Beach and Crespi were ranked No. 1 through 4, respectively.
NO. 1 SEEDS
D1: Corona (26-2)
D2: La Habra (19-9)
D3: Colony (22-6)
D4: Woodridge (19-9)
D5: Northwood (12-15)
D6: Shadow Hills (12-14)
D7: Channel Islands (12-13)
D8: Colton (10-16)
D9: Loma Linda Academy (13-0)
HOW CIF USES COMPETITIVE EQUITY TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: