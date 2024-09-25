California Southern Section high school football watchlist: Freshman of the Year
Halftime! Well, sort of.
We're halfway through the high school football season in California, and particularly in the CIF Southern Section. Apart from embarking on Week 5, another good indicator of the mid-year point is all the bye weeks. Sixteen of the Top 25 teams in the SBLive rankings are off before league play begins for most in October.
As teams begin to compete for the postseason, vying for position in league play, the performance of players will be amplified due to the magnitude of games the rest of the season. League games are colossal.
That said, the following players have done enough through the first half of the season to earn their way onto the 2024 Freshman of the Year watchlist. A big-time league campaign could help a player - on or off the watchlist - win the award.
Sierra Canyon defensive end Richie Wesley was the 2023 SBLive Freshman of the Year.
NOTE: A player not listed can win the award. This is not a candidate list.
2024 FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR WATCHLIST
(Alphabetical)
Kaleb Aiava, Servite, DB
Aiava is going to be a good one. He’s recorded 26 tackles and three interceptions this season. He’s also recorded half a sack and caused a fumble.
Ace Leutele, Mater Dei, DB
Leutele is part of a dominant defense in Santa Ana where he contributes to a strong secondary. Leutele has 10 tackles and an interception in three games.
Weston Reis, Palos Veres, LB
Reis has 27 tackles in five games, and his numbers seem to keep increasing for the Seahawks. He had seven tackles against Edison and nine against Banning.
Jesse Saucedo, Monrovia, QB
In three games, Saucedo has thrown for 839 yards and seven TDs with just one interception. He's also rushed for two TDs. The Wildcats are 4-0.
Russell Sekona, Leuzinger, QB
Sekona is listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and has the Olympians 4-0 after stunning Santa Margarita in Week 4. Sekona has thrown for 633 yards, six TDs and thrown just two picks.
Star Thomas, Orange, QB
Thomas is learning about more than just football this season as the Panthers roll into Week 5, 0-5. However, Thomas' 1,218 passing yards and seven TDs on 65% completion percentage is showing the future could be bright.
Trey Towns Jr., Oaks Christian, QB
Thrusted into the starting role after senior Axel Eason went down to injury, Towns Jr. as thrown for 533 yards and five TDs against quality competition including a win over Gardena Serra.
Darren Tubbs, St. John Bosco, WR
Tubbs is making his mark within a wide receiver core that includes breakout junior stars Madden Williams and Daniel Odom. Tubbs has hauled in eight receptions for 167 yards and three TDs.
