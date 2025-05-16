High School

California Southern Section high school softball first-round playoff scores, brackets (5/15/2025)

Notre Dame Sherman Oaks bouncing Orange Lutheran in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs was the headline of Thursday's action.

Notre Dame Sherman Oaks stunned Orange Lutheran in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.
What better way to start the postseason than with a stunner?

Notre Dame Sherman Oaks defeated Orange Lutheran 9-7 in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs Thursday. Orange Lutheran was last year's Division 1 runner-up, falling to Pacifica/Garden Grove in the final.

Notre Dame advances to the second round to take on El Segundo.

(NOTE: Video breakdown on how CIF uses competitive equity to create playoff divisions at bottom of page)

Norco and Etiwanda received the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the Division 1 playoffs and each had first-round byes. Norco will face Oaks Christian and Etiwanda will take on La Habra in the second round.

Two No. 1 seeds lost Thursday. In Division 3, Valencia defeated No. 1 Crescenta Valley 4-3. Santa Monica took down the No. 1 seed Hillcrest 6-4 in Division 4.

Below are the playoff brackets and pairings. Simply CLICK THE DIVISION and the entire bracket will be revealed. Be on the lookout for High School on SI's exclusive PICK 'EM feature, which allows you to select which teams will advance through the playoffs!

PLAYOFF DIVISIONS

NO. 1 SEEDS

D1: Norco (25-3)
D2: California (19-9)
D3: Crescenta Valley (15-7)
D4: Hillcrest (16-12)
D5: Muir (15-12)
D6: South Pasadena (14-7)
D7: El Monte (11-7)
D8: Tustin (10-5)

HOW CIF USES COMPETITIVE EQUITY TO MAKE PLAYOFFS

Tarek Fattal
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

