California Southern Section high school softball first-round playoff scores, brackets (5/15/2025)
What better way to start the postseason than with a stunner?
Notre Dame Sherman Oaks defeated Orange Lutheran 9-7 in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs Thursday. Orange Lutheran was last year's Division 1 runner-up, falling to Pacifica/Garden Grove in the final.
Notre Dame advances to the second round to take on El Segundo.
(NOTE: Video breakdown on how CIF uses competitive equity to create playoff divisions at bottom of page)
Norco and Etiwanda received the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the Division 1 playoffs and each had first-round byes. Norco will face Oaks Christian and Etiwanda will take on La Habra in the second round.
Two No. 1 seeds lost Thursday. In Division 3, Valencia defeated No. 1 Crescenta Valley 4-3. Santa Monica took down the No. 1 seed Hillcrest 6-4 in Division 4.
Below are the playoff brackets and pairings. Simply CLICK THE DIVISION and the entire bracket will be revealed. Be on the lookout for High School on SI's exclusive PICK 'EM feature, which allows you to select which teams will advance through the playoffs!
PLAYOFF DIVISIONS
NO. 1 SEEDS
D1: Norco (25-3)
D2: California (19-9)
D3: Crescenta Valley (15-7)
D4: Hillcrest (16-12)
D5: Muir (15-12)
D6: South Pasadena (14-7)
D7: El Monte (11-7)
D8: Tustin (10-5)
HOW CIF USES COMPETITIVE EQUITY TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: