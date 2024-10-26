Can No. 1 Mater Dei be challenged? - Monarchs blowout No. 2 St. John Bosco
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA — It only took 16 minutes of football to unravel the ‘No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the country’ headline for Friday night’s tilt between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
Mater Dei’s CJ Lavender Jr. danced after an interception. Aaryn Washington was doing backflips in the end zone like Simone Biles after a pick-six. Quarterback Dash Beierly made a hand gesture to a St. John Bosco defender before crossing the goal line to score a 40-yard touchdown.
All resulted in unsportsmanlike penalties. It didn’t matter.
In the opening 16 minutes, Mater Dei forced three turnovers, scored 22 points off turnovers and took a 31-0 lead en route to an eventual 59-14 victory over Trinity League rival St. John Bosco at the Santa Ana Bowl Friday night.
It was 45-0 at halftime.
Washington commit Dash Beierly threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns on 19 of 30 passing. Oregon-bound tailback Jordon Davison finished with 92 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Wideouts Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Marcus Harris totaled 114 and 87 yards receiving, respectively.
Can anyone beat the Monarchs? Probably not. Can anyone challenge them? Maybe.
St. John Bosco showed a sign of life early in the third quarter when Maliq Allen broke for a 71-yard touchdown run to make it 45-7.
It was a rough night for St. John Bosco freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu, who was hounded the entire night with pressure from every angle. Malau’ulu threw two interceptions and fumbled. Two of those turnovers resulted in a pick-six and a fumble recovery for a touchdown (by Nasir Wyatt).
Malau’ulu finished with 165 yards passing and one touchdown (to Carson Clark).
Wyatt’s fumble recovery for a touchdown made it 59-7 at the end of the third quarter.
History indicates that when these two teams meet twice in one season, the winner of the Trinity League game goes on to lose when the two meet in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final. It’s unlikely that will happen in 2024 …
More to come on this story …