Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco football: Live score updates (10/25/2024)
The clash of high school football's most titanic of titans is back.
Last year's regular-season matchup was loaded with highlights, and now St. John Bosco and Mater Dei are back to make more California high school football memories in one of the nation's best rivalries.
>>CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD<<
Follow along below for live updates of Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. PT Friday, October 25, 2024.
You can also watch Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco live on the NFHS Network.
(Refresh this page for the latest updates; the most recent updates will be at the top)
PREGAME
As has been the case at least five other times since 2018, the 2024 regular-season version features the No. 1 versus No. 2 nationally ranked teams.
Freshman Braves QB Koa Malau'ulu will join a shortlist of underclassmen who have started under center in the Mater Dei-St. John Bosco rivalry over the last three decades.
Mater Dei counters with a superstar freshman of its own in 6-foot-1 safety Ace Leutele.
These two teams' regular-season matchup is usually followed by a rematch in the Division 1 finals, but they may meet only once in 2024; here's why.
TAREK FATTAL'S BREAKDOWN OF FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAME:
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports