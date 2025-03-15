High School

Caruthers wins second straight California (CIF) girls high school basketball championship

Blue Raiders use 18-2 run in the second quarter to go wire-to-wire for Central Section power, which claims its third state title overall

Mitch Stephens

Caruthers junior Emmi Almeida during the first half of her team's lopsided win over Rancho Bernarndo for the CIF State Division 2 championship at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento / Photo: Ralph Thompson

SACRAMENTO — Caruthers High School, from a small farming community in Fresno County, is turning into a California girls basketball power.

From a town of 2,500 residents, the school of 700 students won its second straight California (CIF) state title and third since 2019 with a 56-37 over Rancho Bernardo for the Division 2 championship Saturday at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.

For a second straight year, Emmi Almeida carried the Blue Raiders (26-6) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as her team went on an 18-2 run in the second quarter to take absolute command.

Celeste Mack and Izabel Mendez added eight points apiece for the Blue Raiders, who dedicated the victory to late coach Larry Triguero, who passed away unexpectedly last month.

Lindsay Biddle had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Keira Tokushige added 11 points for Rancho Bernardo (26-8).

Caruthers is the defending D3 state champion. Of the team's six losses, five came against teams that were ranked in the state Top 25: Acalanes (68-45), Bishop O'Dowd (55-41), Ventura (42-34), McClatchy (64-49) and Clovis (68-64).

The Blue Raiders closed the season with a resounding victory shooting nearly 50% from the field (22 of 48).

Mitch Stephens
