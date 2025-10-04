High School

California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 30, 2025

Only one minor change from last week as byes, blowouts reign; Cross-sectional showdown between No. 10 Cathedral Catholic at No. 5 De La Salle highlights coming week along with opening of the Trinity League

Mitch Stephens

Brady Palmer (10) is having a monster year for No. 10 Cathedral Catholic which will be on the hot seat Friday taking on a De La Salle team that has not allowed a defensive touchdown in four of five games this season.
Brady Palmer (10) is having a monster year for No. 10 Cathedral Catholic which will be on the hot seat Friday taking on a De La Salle team that has not allowed a defensive touchdown in four of five games this season. / Photo: Rudy Schmoke

Updated Oct. 3

With byes dominating the week, there was only one change in the California Top 25 Power football rankings last week as Mission Viejo and Santa Margarita switched spots at No. 6 and 7.

In all, 15 teams took the week off to prepare for league play, especially in Southern California.

Some big games take place throughout the state, but biggest cross-sectional game pits No. 10 Cathedral Catholic of San Diego at No. 5 De La Salle-Concord. The host Spartans have won two previous games with the San Diego Section powers, who are led by Brady Palmer, who has completed 73% of his passes (62 of 85) for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Dons also have two rushers over 400 yards.

New rankings will be released every Monday or Tuesday throughout the season.

CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS (9-30-2025)

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0, LW #1)

High school football, California
St. John Bosco senior defensive end Dutch Horisk (41) has 19 college offers and is a University of Oregon commit / Photo by Dennis Lee

Last week Bye

Next: Oct. 3 at JSerra Catholic

2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0, LW #2)

California high school football
Sierra Canyon running back Jaxsen Stokes breaks into the open field on a run against Downey. / Rene Morales

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Gardena Serra

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1, LW #3)

California high school footbal
Tavian McNair of Corona Centennial lines up against Mater Dei on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Greg Stein

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 2 vs. Roosevelt

4. MATER DEI (*4-1, LW #4)

California high school footbal
Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins warms up prior to the Monarch's meeting with St. Thomas Aquinas. Aug. 23, 2025. / Robson Lopes

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 at Orange Lutheran

5. DE LA SALLE (5-0, LW #5)

California high school football
De La Salle running back Duece Jones-Drew runs against Serra in 2024. The son of former NFL star Maurice Jones-Drew had two touchdown runs last week in a 36-7 win over St. Mary's. / Dennis Lee

Last week: De La Salle 36, St. Mary's 7

Next: Friday vs. #10 Cathedral Catholic

For the fourth time in five weeks, the Spartans' defense does not allow a touchdown. St. Mary's scored on scoop and score. Four of five touchdowns for DLS on plays 25 yards or longer.

6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1, LW #7)

Last week: Mission Viejo 36, Chaparral 21

Next: Friday vs. Long Beach Poly

Good to get back on winning track

7. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2, LW #6)

Last week: Lost to Bishop Gorman

Next: Friday at Servite

No shame in losing to Las Vegas powers and giving up just 14 points.

8. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0, LW #8)

Last week: Los Alamitos 48 Calabasas 21

Next: Oct. 17 vs. Edison

A nice two week break after busy first two months

9. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (5-1, LW #9)

Last week: Lincoln 40, Grant 21

Next: Oct. 10 at La Jolla

Jordan Roa and Kainan Manna each go 7-for-10 and combined for 286 passing yards in big win over Grant. Manna threws for 214 and three TDs.

10. CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC (5-0, LW #10)

Last week: Cathedral Catholic 40, Granite Hills 30

Next: Friday at De La Salle

Brady Palmer having monster season after going 19 of 25 for 288 and two touchdowns. Honor Faalave has eight catches for 102 yards and Isaac Cook needs just three receptions to go for 92 yards.

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2, LW #11)

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Mater Dei

12. DAMIEN (5-0, LW #12)

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Rancho Cucamonga

13. FOLSOM (4-1, LW #13)

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Oak Ridge

14. SERVITE (4-1, LW #14)

Last week: Bye

Next: Servite 49, St. Paul 8

One of few Trinity League teams entering league play not with two weeks off.

15. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0, LW #15)

Last week: Vista Murrieta 38, El Camino 12

Next: Friday at Chaparral

Aiden Williams (two touchdonws) and Damarii Booth each rushed for 89 yards and Bryson Beaver was 20 of 29 for 220 yards and two TDs in win over El Camino.

16. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (4-0, LW #16)

Last week: Riordan 47, St. Francis 28

Next: Friday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral at Kezar Stadium

Riordan needed three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win at St. Francis for the first time since 1971. Vanderbilt QB Mike Mitchell is in the state Player of the Year conversation aftering going 18 of 28 for 376 yards and four TDs.

17. BEAUMONT (4-1, LW #17)

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Redlands

18. MISSION HILLS (5-0, LW #18)

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 vs. La Costa Canyon

19. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1, LW #19)

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 at Corona del Mar

20. LA COSTA CANYON (5-0, LW #20)

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 at Mission Hills

21. GARDENA SERRA (3-2, LW #21)

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 at Sierra Canyon

22. JSerra Catholic (3-2, LW #22)

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 vs. St. John Bosco

23. PITTSBURG (3-1, LW #23)

Last week: Pittsburg 41, Marin Catholic 20

Next: Friday at Los Gatos

Arizona State-bound WR R.J. Mosley, along with King Wade and Truly Bell all catch TD passes as Pirates use 21-point second-quarter explosion to cruise to win.

24. DOWNEY (4-1, LW #24)

Last week: Bye

Next: Oct. 3 vs. Mayfair

25. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1, LW #17)

Last week: Murrieta Valley 26, San Clemente 14

Next: Friday at Norco

Jeremiah Watson was at it again, carrying 29 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns against San Clemente.

Tarek Fattal contributed to this report

PREVIOUS RANKINGS

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

