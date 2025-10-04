California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 30, 2025
Updated Oct. 3
With byes dominating the week, there was only one change in the California Top 25 Power football rankings last week as Mission Viejo and Santa Margarita switched spots at No. 6 and 7.
In all, 15 teams took the week off to prepare for league play, especially in Southern California.
Some big games take place throughout the state, but biggest cross-sectional game pits No. 10 Cathedral Catholic of San Diego at No. 5 De La Salle-Concord. The host Spartans have won two previous games with the San Diego Section powers, who are led by Brady Palmer, who has completed 73% of his passes (62 of 85) for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Dons also have two rushers over 400 yards.
New rankings will be released every Monday or Tuesday throughout the season.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS (9-30-2025)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0, LW #1)
Last week Bye
Next: Oct. 3 at JSerra Catholic
2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0, LW #2)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 vs. Gardena Serra
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1, LW #3)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 2 vs. Roosevelt
4. MATER DEI (*4-1, LW #4)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 at Orange Lutheran
5. DE LA SALLE (5-0, LW #5)
Last week: De La Salle 36, St. Mary's 7
Next: Friday vs. #10 Cathedral Catholic
For the fourth time in five weeks, the Spartans' defense does not allow a touchdown. St. Mary's scored on scoop and score. Four of five touchdowns for DLS on plays 25 yards or longer.
6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1, LW #7)
Last week: Mission Viejo 36, Chaparral 21
Next: Friday vs. Long Beach Poly
Good to get back on winning track
7. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2, LW #6)
Last week: Lost to Bishop Gorman
Next: Friday at Servite
No shame in losing to Las Vegas powers and giving up just 14 points.
8. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0, LW #8)
Last week: Los Alamitos 48 Calabasas 21
Next: Oct. 17 vs. Edison
A nice two week break after busy first two months
9. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (5-1, LW #9)
Last week: Lincoln 40, Grant 21
Next: Oct. 10 at La Jolla
Jordan Roa and Kainan Manna each go 7-for-10 and combined for 286 passing yards in big win over Grant. Manna threws for 214 and three TDs.
10. CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC (5-0, LW #10)
Last week: Cathedral Catholic 40, Granite Hills 30
Next: Friday at De La Salle
Brady Palmer having monster season after going 19 of 25 for 288 and two touchdowns. Honor Faalave has eight catches for 102 yards and Isaac Cook needs just three receptions to go for 92 yards.
11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2, LW #11)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 vs. Mater Dei
12. DAMIEN (5-0, LW #12)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 vs. Rancho Cucamonga
13. FOLSOM (4-1, LW #13)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 vs. Oak Ridge
14. SERVITE (4-1, LW #14)
Last week: Bye
Next: Servite 49, St. Paul 8
One of few Trinity League teams entering league play not with two weeks off.
15. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0, LW #15)
Last week: Vista Murrieta 38, El Camino 12
Next: Friday at Chaparral
Aiden Williams (two touchdonws) and Damarii Booth each rushed for 89 yards and Bryson Beaver was 20 of 29 for 220 yards and two TDs in win over El Camino.
16. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (4-0, LW #16)
Last week: Riordan 47, St. Francis 28
Next: Friday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral at Kezar Stadium
Riordan needed three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win at St. Francis for the first time since 1971. Vanderbilt QB Mike Mitchell is in the state Player of the Year conversation aftering going 18 of 28 for 376 yards and four TDs.
17. BEAUMONT (4-1, LW #17)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 vs. Redlands
18. MISSION HILLS (5-0, LW #18)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 vs. La Costa Canyon
19. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1, LW #19)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 at Corona del Mar
20. LA COSTA CANYON (5-0, LW #20)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 at Mission Hills
21. GARDENA SERRA (3-2, LW #21)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 at Sierra Canyon
22. JSerra Catholic (3-2, LW #22)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 vs. St. John Bosco
23. PITTSBURG (3-1, LW #23)
Last week: Pittsburg 41, Marin Catholic 20
Next: Friday at Los Gatos
Arizona State-bound WR R.J. Mosley, along with King Wade and Truly Bell all catch TD passes as Pirates use 21-point second-quarter explosion to cruise to win.
24. DOWNEY (4-1, LW #24)
Last week: Bye
Next: Oct. 3 vs. Mayfair
25. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1, LW #17)
Last week: Murrieta Valley 26, San Clemente 14
Next: Friday at Norco
Jeremiah Watson was at it again, carrying 29 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns against San Clemente.
Tarek Fattal contributed to this report