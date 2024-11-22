Centennial vs. Mater Dei football: Live score, updates from CIF high school football playoffs
Two of the top teams in the nation will face off in a huge California high school football postseason battle on Friday when No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 23 Corona Centennial meet in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.
Mater Dei (10-0) has held down the top spot in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings all season long and the Monarchs are fresh off a 33-13 win over Sierra Canyon last week.
Centennial (9-2) broke back into the Top 25 this week after knocking Mission Viejo out of the national rankings with a thrilling 25-20 victory on the road last week.
Follow along below for live updates from Mater Dei vs. Centennial in their CIF-SS Division 1 semifinal matchup on Friday in Corona. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. PT.
PREGAME
Mater Dei began its season with a 42-25 victory at home against this same Centennial squad, then proceeded to reel off nine more consecutive victories including four against other teams currently or previously ranked in the Top 25.
Last week, the Monarchs got two long touchdowns from tight end Mark Bowman and scored off a blocked punt to get past the Trailblazers and advance to tonight's much-anticipated rematch with the Huskies.
Centennial returned to the national rankings and advanced to this semifinal showdown after its upset victory last week that saw Husan Longstreet throw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and Fifita Tauteoli-Moore intercept a pass by Drai Trudeau on fourth down at the 2-yard line to seal the victory.
If the Huskies can pull off a second straight upset, they'll shock the nation by beating a team that's remained undefeated all season long.
