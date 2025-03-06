Central Coast Section Top 15 high school baseball rankings (3/5/2025)
Around the Central Coast Section, action is well underway, with programs such as the defending section champions, Mitty, ready to run things back and other programs champing at the bit to get to the top.
Let's take a look at the top 15 Central Coast Section baseball rankings, the first of the regular season, and see where things stand after the first few games.
CCS 2025 BASEBALL RANKINGS
1. Archbishop Mitty (2-1)
Finished 20-13-1 last spring, but got hot for the playoffs, going on a strong run to win the CCS Division I championship after beating St. Ignatius 6-2. In the NorCal playoffs, the Monarchs won their first round game against Granite Bay before seeing their season end in the regional semifinals with a 7-6 loss to St. Mary's-Stockton. Beat Homestead 3-2 in their first game of this season before losing 11-3 to San Ramon Valley on the road. In their most recent game, the Monarchs beat Christopher 11-0 in a tournament. Next two games: Wednesday at Palo Alto and March 11 vs. Santa Cruz.
2. Valley Christian (3-0)
Finished 27-6 last season, losing to Mitty in the CCS Division I semifinals after falling 7-5. Qualifed for NorCals, where they lost in the first round to St. Mary's-Stockton by a score of 4-3. Are off to a hot start in 2025, beating Elk Grove 2-0 in their first game of the season on Feb. 26 followed by an 8-0 win over Buchanan on March 1 and a 12-2 tournament win over Hollister on March 4. Next two games: Thursday vs. Wilcox (Mike Hazlett Tournament) and March 8 vs. TBA (Mike Hazlett Tournament).
3. Junipero Serra (3-0)
Despite having a new coach in Mat Keplinger last season, the Padres were a force in CCS, finishing 22-7 overall and 11-3 in WCAL play. However, their season ended in the CCS Division I quarterfinals when they lost 2-0 to St. Ignatius. In year two under Keplinger, the Padres have wasted no time, beating Menlo School 4-1 in their first game of the season on Feb. 25 followed by wins over Sacred Heart Prep on Feb. 27 (6-0) and Los Gatos on March 1 (6-1). Next two games: vs. Capuchino on Wednesday and vs. Lincoln-Stockton on Friday.
4. Los Gatos (3-1)
Finished 23-5 last season, with its season coming to an end in the CCS Division I quarterfinals, losing 7-3 to Carmel. So far this season, the Wildcats kicked things off with a 15-2 win over Menlo-Atherton on Feb. 25 followed by an 8-2 win over Menlo School on Feb. 27 and a 5-1 win over King's Academy on March 4. Only loss was 6-1 tournament loss to Serra on March 1. Next two games: vs. Santa Teresa on Thursday and vs. Aptos on Saturday.
5. St. Ignatius (1-0-2)
Finished 21-11 last season, but had a very strong playoff run, making it all the way to the CCS Division I championship, losing 6-2 to Mitty. In the NorCal playoffs, the Wildcats won their first round game against San Marin by a score of 6-3 but lost to Redwood in the Division II semifinals, losing 6-5. To start off this season, the Wildcats beat Granada, the defending NorCal champions, 2-0 on the road on Feb. 25 before tying in back-to-back games to Redwood (5-5) and Acalanes (4-4). Next two games: at Cardinal Newman on Thursday and vs. Palo Alto on March 11.
6. Burlingame (3-0)
Finished 18-6 last season, seeing their season come to an end in the CCS Division I playoff quarterfinals, losing 12-1 to Mitty. Off to a fast start to 2025, beating Design Tech 7-3 in their first game of the season followed by wins over San Mateo (11-0) and Aragon in nine innings (5-4). Next two games: vs. El Camino on Wednesday and vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral on March 11.
7. Saint Francis (3-1)
Finished 13-14-1 last season, qualifying for the CCS Division I playoffs, where they lost 7-0 to Valley Christian in the quarterfinals, ending their season. Beat Leigh 5-4 in their first game of the season before also beating Palo Alto (4-3) and Lincoln-Stockton (3-1). Only loss was to Los Altos (3-2) in eight innings. Next two games: vs. Mountain View on Friday and at Menlo-Atherton on Saturday.
8. Bellarmine (2-1)
Finished 13-14 last season and just missed the playoffs. However, being a member of the WCAL, the Bells are in arguably one of the most competitive leagues in the area. Started off the season with two straight wins, beating Bear Creek 4-0 in their first game of the season before beating Buchanan 6-3 at home on Feb. 28. Lost 10-5 on the road to Amador Valley in their most recent game. Next two games: at Jesuit on Friday and at Oak Ridge on Saturday.
9. Capuchino (4-0)
Finished 20-11 last season and won the CCS Division V crown after beating Santa Cruz 1-0 in the championship game. Lost their first round matchup in the NorCal Division IV playoffs, losing 13-1 to Piedmont. Have won four straight to start off this season, beating El Camino 7-2 in their first game of the season before beating Evergreen Valley (16-1), Mills (7-0) and in their most recent game, Terra Nova (4-3). Next two games: at Serra on Wednesday and at Santa Cruz on Friday.
10. King's Academy (2-2)
Finished 18-11-2 last season and won the CCS Division II crown, beating Leigh 4-2 in the championship game. Lost their NorCal Division III first round game, losing 10-2 to Justin Siena. Beat Prospect (3-2) in their first game of the season followed by a win over Wilcox in eight innings (7-6) in their next game. However, are currently on a two game losing streak, losing to Santa Clara on March 1 by a score of 3-1 in a tournament and losing 5-1 to Los Gatos in their most recent game. Next two games: at Los Altos on Saturday and vs. Menlo School on March 11.
11. Palo Alto (1-1)
Finished 16-13 last season, seeing its season come to an end with an 8-3 loss to the King's Academy in the CCS Division II playoffs semifinals. Lost 4-3 to Saint Francis in their first game of this season but picked up their first win in their most recent game, beating Monterey 9-6 in a tournament. Next two games: vs. Mitty on Wednesday (tournament) and TBA on Saturday (tournament).
12. Leigh (2-1)
Finished 19-10 last season and made it all the way to the CCS Division II championship, losing 4-2 to the King's Academy. Did not play in NorCals. After losing 5-4 to Saint Francis on the road in their first game of the season, the Longhorns then won two straight, beating Hillsdale 6-5 and in their most recent game, beating Evergreen Valley 9-1 at home. Next two games: at Milpitas on Thursday and vs. Riordan on Saturday.
13. Sacred Heart Cathedral (2-1)
Finished 15-13 last season but saw its season end in the quarterfinal round of the CCS Division II playoffs with a 12-7 loss to Palo Alto. In 2025, they beat Mills 5-1 in their first game of the season before losing 2-1 to Carlmont on the road. Most recently beat Redwood 6-1 on the road. Next two games: at Tamalpais on Thursday and at El Camino on Saturday.
14. St. Francis-Watsonville (2-0)
Finished 22-5 last season, seeing their season come to an end in the CCS Division II quarterfinals, losing 16-4 to King's Academy. To start off this season, the Sharks beat Pacheco 12-2 in their first game of the season followed by a 9-8 win over Scotts Valley in their most recent game. Next two games: at Soquel on Friday and at Monterey on March 11.
15. Lincoln-San Jose (4-1)
Finished 23-5 last spring and made it all the way to the CCS Division VI championship, where they lost 3-1 to Menlo School. This season, the Lions have started off hot, winning four out of their first five games, with wins over Mt. Pleasant (13-0), Gunderson (14-1), Yerba Buena (10-0) and Saratoga (6-3). In their most recent game, they lost their first game of the new season, losing 2-1 to Mountain View. Next two games: vs. Cupertino on Thursday and vs. Pioneer on Friday.